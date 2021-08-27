Fall Preview: Sailors volleyball team trying to jell under new coach

The Sutherland volleyball team returns a depth of experience but will still have a different look this fall.
Denee Elfeldt, who has coached at the youth and club level previously, takes over the coaching duties with the Sailors.
The move came as previous coach, Valerie Kershner, decided to step down.
“It was an opportunity that was presented to me where I was asked if I would be interested in it,” Elfeldt said.
The Sailors, who hosted Creek Valley in the season opener on Thursday, have six returning starters back from a team that finished with a 5-22 record last year — three seniors and three juniors. Sophomore Montana Saylor also made a handful of starts as well.
Sutherland has a total of 28 players on its roster.
It’s a reason why the Sailors are confident that they will bounce back from last season.
“I think we have been working hard and we are excited for this year,” said senior Faith Stewart, who is in her fourth year of starting at outside hitter. “There’s eight seniors so we have some good leaders on the team. (The key is) just sticking together, having intensity every day and practice and games. It’s just having that connection with each that we need on and off the court.”
The Sailors will have some familiar faces in new spots this year. Junior Mataya Roberts, who led the Sailors with 163 digs and 102 kills last year, is expected to play both outside and middle hitter. Sophomore Peyton Fisher is scheduled to do the same.
In addition, senior Allie Heit, who was a middle last year, will be used as a right-side hitter.
“(The players) have been really good with accepting whatever role they have been given,” Elfeldt said. “Some might not get a lot of court time at times but know they are going to have to be ready to go in when needed. With our bench we are going to play at least 10 pretty consistently, but I would say we have 13 (players) that we could put in at any given time.”
Other key returners for the Sailors include middle hitter Casidee Miller, libero Lacey Brunner and setter Kellan Copeland,
Freshmen twins Gracyn and Fallyn Elfeldt are newcomers to the varsity team as a setter and an utility player, respectively.
Eifeldt said the Sailors have depth with hitters but not so much at setter. It’s a reason why she was using the final week of practice to determine if Sutherland will run a 6-2 or a 5-1 offensive system this season. Either way, the Sailors are confident in their team this year.
“We are expecting really good things,” Elfeldt said. “We feel a SPVA championship is within our grasp if things go the way we want them to. Hopefully we will be able to go deeper int he postseason this year too.”