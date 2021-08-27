Fall Preview: Sailors volleyball team trying to jell under new coach

The Sailors will have some familiar faces in new spots this year. Junior Mataya Roberts, who led the Sailors with 163 digs and 102 kills last year, is expected to play both outside and middle hitter. Sophomore Peyton Fisher is scheduled to do the same.

In addition, senior Allie Heit, who was a middle last year, will be used as a right-side hitter.

“(The players) have been really good with accepting whatever role they have been given,” Elfeldt said. “Some might not get a lot of court time at times but know they are going to have to be ready to go in when needed. With our bench we are going to play at least 10 pretty consistently, but I would say we have 13 (players) that we could put in at any given time.”

Other key returners for the Sailors include middle hitter Casidee Miller, libero Lacey Brunner and setter Kellan Copeland,

Freshmen twins Gracyn and Fallyn Elfeldt are newcomers to the varsity team as a setter and an utility player, respectively.

Eifeldt said the Sailors have depth with hitters but not so much at setter. It’s a reason why she was using the final week of practice to determine if Sutherland will run a 6-2 or a 5-1 offensive system this season. Either way, the Sailors are confident in their team this year.