Fall Preview: Seven seniors bolster core of North Platte tennis

The North Platte boys tennis team returns a solid core of seven seniors but coach Dale Hall feels those individuals will be pushed for varsity roster spots by underclassmen.
“There are some underclassmen who are pretty hungry and have been doing clinics and lessons (in the offseason) and have spent a lot of time out on the court,” Hall said. “There definitely is going to be competition. Some of the guys who were on varsity last year, they’re going to have to compete for a spot on varsity again (this season). Nothing is guaranteed.”
The Bulldogs, who graduated six seniors from last year, open their schedule with a multi-school invitational at Scottsbluff and have their first home match on Sept. 10 with a dual against Alliance at Cody Park.
North Platte senior Adam Freeze welcomes the competition.
“I’m definitely interested in seeing some of the younger guys step up and see how mucn they’ve improved over the offseason and how much they will (this year),” Freeze said. “I know our seniors are going to be good, I just want to see how good the rest of our team is.”
Freeze said he put in time over the offseason as he played in leagues as well as nights with friends in an attempt to tighten up areas of his game.
“I have been working on getting solid contact on the ball, getting something behind it and making sure it is going where i want to go,” Freeze said.
Fellow senior Joe Stone said he wants to be a leader not only on the court as the Bulldogs head into the season but also for his younger teammates.
“Last year was difficult with COVID as we didnt get to interact a lot with the underclassmen because they kind of had us seperated by grades every once in awhile,” Stone said. “This year I’m definitely looking forward in being able to work with them a lot more and building bonds with them.”
Stone and Freeze were doubles partners for part of last season and also saw time in singles brackets.
The two will be part of a shifting lineup throughout the season again.
“With our team, to be honest, we are going to have a hard time with a No. 1 singles guy competiting against some of the best guys in the state,” Hall said. “So, from a coaching standpoint, I kind of want to stack our doubles teams.
“I think we have four guys who will be able to compete in doubles,” Hall said. “Our singles might suffer a little bit but they are going to get better as the year goes on.”
Hall said his goal is for the team to just go out, execute the fundamentals and just compete in each match they are in.
“If we are able to do some of the basics and do them well, I think we will be able to compete and have some good outcomes,” Hall said.