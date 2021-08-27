Fall Preview: Seven seniors bolster core of North Platte tennis

Fellow senior Joe Stone said he wants to be a leader not only on the court as the Bulldogs head into the season but also for his younger teammates.

“Last year was difficult with COVID as we didnt get to interact a lot with the underclassmen because they kind of had us seperated by grades every once in awhile,” Stone said. “This year I’m definitely looking forward in being able to work with them a lot more and building bonds with them.”

Stone and Freeze were doubles partners for part of last season and also saw time in singles brackets.

The two will be part of a shifting lineup throughout the season again.

“With our team, to be honest, we are going to have a hard time with a No. 1 singles guy competiting against some of the best guys in the state,” Hall said. “So, from a coaching standpoint, I kind of want to stack our doubles teams.

“I think we have four guys who will be able to compete in doubles,” Hall said. “Our singles might suffer a little bit but they are going to get better as the year goes on.”

Hall said his goal is for the team to just go out, execute the fundamentals and just compete in each match they are in.