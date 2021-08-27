Fall Preview: St. Pat’s volleyball returns core of team that reached district final

The St. Pat’s volleyball team was a win away from reaching state last season, but with a roster returning five starters and a season not focused on the what-ifs of the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Maddy Krebs is excited to get things started.
“That’s a huge advantage for us going into the season with confidence and playing time on the court,” Krebs said. “And we’re excited we’re going to have a season. The girls are really excited.”
St. Pat’s graduated just one senior last year in Rachel Heiss, but the hole she leaves behind is massive. Heiss led the Irish in attacking with 189 kills, almost 100 more than second-leader Mae Siegel. Heiss was also second on the team in digs, serve receive and aces.
As important as Heiss was to the success of last year’s team, Krebs believes she has players ready to step up.
“Rachel was a huge player for us, and that’s a big spot to fill, but so many girls have stepped up in becoming big hitters,” Krebs said.
“A huge player for us is Mae Siegel,” she added. “She was middle last year, and I moved her to the outside so she can get more balls. She can be in a six-rotation spot and not have to come off the court.”
Siegel complimented Heiss well last season on the attack, and moving her to the outside will help her become the force St. Pat’s is looking for.
Krebs also mentioned that team captains libero Jenna Kimberling and setter Jayla Fleck will be instrumental in the Irish’s success this year.
“They’re going to be huge for us,” Krebs said. “Jenna is a libero like no other. She’s all over the court, she’s scrappy. Jayla’s going to be a great setter for us.”
A lot happened to the Irish last season. They couldn’t do much summer work together due to the pandemic. A tragedy off the court in the middle of the season took some of the focus away, too.
By the time St. Pat’s reached the district final against Amherst with a spot at state on the line, the Irish were feeling everything.
“Just consistency and discipline is huge for us this year,” Krebs said. “Our theme for the year is trust the process, and our seniors came up with that. We dealt with a lot at the end of the season off the court. By the time we got to the district final, we were exhausted.”
The Irish are entering the season with a renewed focus on making it further than they did last year. It starts with winning some of the games they lost last season, starting with Hershey.
“Hershey’s always our rival,” Krebs said. “Last year they beat us both times. That’s one that you always want a little more than normal.”
Other than Hershey, Krebs said St. Pat’s is taking things one game at a time.
“Just taking each team for what they are and focusing on them. One game at a time,” she said. “I want every game … we play our game and no one else’s.”
That starts with the work they put in over the summer and in the preseason. Krebs said she has already noticed how hard the team is working just from the summer workouts.
“We made huge gains in the weight room,” she said. “These girls seemed focused. Conditioning, lifting hard, not standing around.
“If we played like we did this summer, we’re going to look pretty good.”