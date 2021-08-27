Fall Preview: St. Pat’s volleyball returns core of team that reached district final

The St. Pat’s volleyball team was a win away from reaching state last season, but with a roster returning five starters and a season not focused on the what-ifs of the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Maddy Krebs is excited to get things started.

“That’s a huge advantage for us going into the season with confidence and playing time on the court,” Krebs said. “And we’re excited we’re going to have a season. The girls are really excited.”

St. Pat’s graduated just one senior last year in Rachel Heiss, but the hole she leaves behind is massive. Heiss led the Irish in attacking with 189 kills, almost 100 more than second-leader Mae Siegel. Heiss was also second on the team in digs, serve receive and aces.

As important as Heiss was to the success of last year’s team, Krebs believes she has players ready to step up.

“Rachel was a huge player for us, and that’s a big spot to fill, but so many girls have stepped up in becoming big hitters,” Krebs said.

“A huge player for us is Mae Siegel,” she added. “She was middle last year, and I moved her to the outside so she can get more balls. She can be in a six-rotation spot and not have to come off the court.”