Fall Preview: Sutherland football returns 11 seniors, 8 starters from playoff squad

SUTHERLAND — Experience is something the Sailors have no shortage of this season.
Eleven seniors — eight of which are returning starters — lead a Sutherland football team that carries high expectations into this season after a 5-4 campaign in 2020.
“When you can get that big of a senior class you obviously welcome it,” said Sailors coach Brendan Geier. “At the same time, every kid (on the team) has room for improvement.
“We are just looking to get better and we are going to take it week-by-week,” Geier said. “Hopefully by the end of the season we are playing our best football.”
Sutherland opens the season on Friday at Cambridge, a team that beat the Sailors twice last year including in a Class D1 8-man playoff opener.
“They have a brand new coaching staff over there this year,” Geier said of Cambridge. “Personnel-wise we have a good feeling for who they have out but overall it’s a little bit of a guessing game trying to figure out what they are going to do.”
The Sailors game plan is clear.
“We want to be physical and efficient on offense,” Geier said. “We want to run the ball.”
Sutherland did that last year as the team averaged 231.4 yards per game on the ground and rushed for 33 touchdowns.
Senior Hunter Cook is the team’s top returning back after rushing for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 53 attempts in 2020.
Andrew Dowse, who is in his second season as the Sailors starting quarterback, rushed for 124 yards but also had nine touchdowns. The senior also passed for 366 yards and seven scores. Sutherland averaged 30.9 points and 275.9 yards per game last season, and had 44 explosive plays that were at least 20 yards.
“I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do and play my role,” Dowse said about his production with the Sailors. “I have a lot of confidence (in the offense).”
Sutherland’s defense surrendered an average of 276.9 yards and 27.3 points per game last season.
Cook and fellow senior Gavin White are the top two-returning tackles with 60 and 56, respectively. White, a lineman, also had 13½ tackles for losses last year.
The Sailors forced 18 turnovers last season, a dozen of which were interceptions. Sutherland was still minus-3 in the turnover ratio last year, and Geier wants to change that with an aggressive defense.
“We always put an emphasis on that,” Geier said. “Defensively it really boils down to three things — communication physicality and turnovers. We think if we can accomplish those things and are sound fundamentally, we have a chance to be a pretty good defensive team.”
It is another reason for the Sailors optimism.
“This offseason I thought we had good weight room attendance and work ethic,” Geier said. “That’s always a good start to things but like we have preached all summer, we need to carry that momentum on into the season.
“Through conditioning week and the start of practice, I think we’ve had great enthusiasm and team unity,” Geier said. “Those are two qualities that we are looking to get stronger in and continue to build throughout the season.
