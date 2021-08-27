Fall Preview: Sutherland football returns 11 seniors, 8 starters from playoff squad

SUTHERLAND — Experience is something the Sailors have no shortage of this season.

Eleven seniors — eight of which are returning starters — lead a Sutherland football team that carries high expectations into this season after a 5-4 campaign in 2020.

“When you can get that big of a senior class you obviously welcome it,” said Sailors coach Brendan Geier. “At the same time, every kid (on the team) has room for improvement.

“We are just looking to get better and we are going to take it week-by-week,” Geier said. “Hopefully by the end of the season we are playing our best football.”

Sutherland opens the season on Friday at Cambridge, a team that beat the Sailors twice last year including in a Class D1 8-man playoff opener.

“They have a brand new coaching staff over there this year,” Geier said of Cambridge. “Personnel-wise we have a good feeling for who they have out but overall it’s a little bit of a guessing game trying to figure out what they are going to do.”

The Sailors game plan is clear.

“We want to be physical and efficient on offense,” Geier said. “We want to run the ball.”