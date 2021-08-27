Fall Preview: Wallace heads into second year of 6-man football with more experience

WALLACE — Wallace football coach Eric Miller called the school’s inaugural season of six-man competition a, “year of learning” for the Wildcats.
It wasn’t just the adjustment to the smaller field but also certain nuances to the rules that includes that every offensive player on the field is an eligible receiver.
“It’s just a different ballgame,” Miller said.
The Wildcats return six starters from a team that finished 2-5 last season, losing its final four games of the year. Two of those losses came by a combined total of seven points that included a 24-22 setback to Wilcox-Hildreth in overtime.
“Only one game got away from us,” Miller said. “Other than that, in all of our losses, we were right there. We are just hoping that getting another year of experience plus being a little bigger and stronger, that hopefully things start to click for us and we turn a corner.”
Wallace, which opens its season at South Platte on Friday afternoon, has 13 players this fall. The team has five seniors, including quarterback Kolton Hager, who passed for 616 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.
His top returning receiver is Camden McConnell, who is coming off a year in which he had 20 receptions for 285 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Carson Glunz is Wallace’s top returning rusher with 10.9 yards per carry last season.
Other key returners are lineman Alec Messersmith and running back/defensive back Trey Robertson.
“We’ve got a few speed guys and just need to get those playmakers the ball,” Miller said. “But it’s still football. You still have to block well, the defense still has to tackle. We also have to take advantage of the (players) we have.
“We’ll miss the seniors we had last year but we have some good depth and experience coming back this season under our belt,” Miller said. “They’re hungry and know that we were in a lot of close games last season. I think just our working harder over the offseason and this season will hopefully turn those losses into wins. It just takes one day at a time and one practice at a time.”
Miller said a key to the season will be team health as is the case for the majority of six-man football programs with a limited roster. Miller added the Wildcats will also need to shore up areas of its defense as well.
“There is a lot of extra space out there (for offensive players) so the angles you take on defense are so important as well as discipline,” Miller said.
It was part of the adjustment for a Wallace program that canceled its eight-man schedule two years ago due to lack of players and instead played a few games of junior varsity six-man football.
“It was good to have those games but at it was JV level so we never quite got that varsity feel and weren’t playing against the varsity talent,” Miller said. “But we at least got some games in there and that experience helped going into last year.”
Miller said his players have adapted to the change.
“They are excited to be getting the chance to compete at the varsity level again and playing on a Friday afternoon or whenever,” Miller said. “I think (the move to six-man) sparked a passion in football again for some players. For both the team and the community, there is just a feeling of excitement going into the year.”