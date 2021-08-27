Fall Preview: Wallace heads into second year of 6-man football with more experience

Other key returners are lineman Alec Messersmith and running back/defensive back Trey Robertson.

“We’ve got a few speed guys and just need to get those playmakers the ball,” Miller said. “But it’s still football. You still have to block well, the defense still has to tackle. We also have to take advantage of the (players) we have.

“We’ll miss the seniors we had last year but we have some good depth and experience coming back this season under our belt,” Miller said. “They’re hungry and know that we were in a lot of close games last season. I think just our working harder over the offseason and this season will hopefully turn those losses into wins. It just takes one day at a time and one practice at a time.”

Miller said a key to the season will be team health as is the case for the majority of six-man football programs with a limited roster. Miller added the Wildcats will also need to shore up areas of its defense as well.

“There is a lot of extra space out there (for offensive players) so the angles you take on defense are so important as well as discipline,” Miller said.