Fall Preview: Wallace volleyball has optimism coming into 2021 season

There’s a lot for the Wallace volleyball team to be optimistic about. Fresh off the heels of a winning season where it went 10-9 but fell in the subdistrict tournament to a then-undefeated Maywood-Hayes Center, the Wildcats have one goal: To go farther.
Wallace opens its season Friday against Potter-Dix, and it will have six returning starters/players with playing time. With a familiar team, Hock believes her team will be better than before.
“We definitely think we’re going to be better than we were last year,” coach Elizabeth Hock said. “The girls are definitely committed. They went to weights over the summer and the camos we did. They want to be good and they put in the work to be good.”
The Wildcats return two senior starters in Denay Pelster and Morgan Lungrin. They also return one junior in Karlie Finley. The other three starters, Kendyl Flaming, Skyler Kuhlman and Brooke Bryant, are sophomore. Flaming, Finley and Kuhlman led Wallace in kills last season.
Four of Wallace’s top five in digs last season will be on the team this year, and Finley led the Wildcats with 51 aces, while Kuhlman led with 30 blocks.
There were times last season where players had to miss games for various reasons, which meant Hock had to turn to her bench to get the job done.
“Last year was a strange season for everybody,” she said. “We do have varsity experience. A big sophomore class that had some experience playing.
“I think too, they just have an idea on what to expect at the variety level, and that gives them something to work for,” Hock added.
One thing Hock credits is the team’s competitive drive. They show up to practice and play their hardest the whole time. She even said they mostly stay behind 20 minutes after practice ends to keep working on some things.
“We never come to practice and have people not willing to turn on the intensity,” she said.
She said her players want to get better, and they want to see their teammates get better too.
“They push each other all the time in practice to get better. They hold everyone to a high (standard)...you better bring it at practice or the I’m-gonna-kick-your-butt mentality.
When asked if her team might have a certain game circled on their schedule, Hock said they like to focus on things one game at a time. If there is one thing the Wildcats want, however, it’s to probably advance further in the RPAC Tournament at the end of the season.
“I’d say right now we’re perfectly fine taking things one at a time,” Hock said. “I’m guessing they have games they want, but as a whole, they want to get the season rolling.”