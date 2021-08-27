Fall Preview: Wallace volleyball has optimism coming into 2021 season

“I think too, they just have an idea on what to expect at the variety level, and that gives them something to work for,” Hock added.

One thing Hock credits is the team’s competitive drive. They show up to practice and play their hardest the whole time. She even said they mostly stay behind 20 minutes after practice ends to keep working on some things.

“We never come to practice and have people not willing to turn on the intensity,” she said.

She said her players want to get better, and they want to see their teammates get better too.

“They push each other all the time in practice to get better. They hold everyone to a high (standard)...you better bring it at practice or the I’m-gonna-kick-your-butt mentality.

When asked if her team might have a certain game circled on their schedule, Hock said they like to focus on things one game at a time. If there is one thing the Wildcats want, however, it’s to probably advance further in the RPAC Tournament at the end of the season.

“I’d say right now we’re perfectly fine taking things one at a time,” Hock said. “I’m guessing they have games they want, but as a whole, they want to get the season rolling.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.