Brady’s Jocelyn Franzen represented the Eagles cross country at state last season as Brady’s only qualifying runner.

She was also Brady’s only girl competitor, mostly spending last season running with the boys or running by herself.

This season, Franzen will have some company. The Brady girls team now has three runners, which is enough to form a team at every meet this season.

Franzen will have some teammates to finally push her as she looks to make it to the state meet.

“Jocelyn is loving having another girl to run with,” Brady coach Stephanie Wolf said. “I love the camaraderie between the three of them and the encouragement.”

Violet Gentry and Zoe Johnson will join the program this season with the goal of placing at district as a team so they can all compete at state.

“We would love the girls to place at conference because we can be considered a team,” Wolf said. “We’re hopeful they can place.”

Franzen finished 47th last season with a time of 22:46.3.

The Brady boys only have two runners out this season: Edmond Hagin and Jayden Tillman. They are both returners from last year’s team, but neither qualified for the state meet.

Wolf said Tillman ran a lot over the summer and worked hard for the upcoming season.

“He has high hopes for himself,” Wolf said. “He’s going to run for it. If he wants to meet his goals, he just has to put forth the effort.”

Wolf also said Hagin has been running hard and making some strides since last season.

As for if the boys can make a run at qualifying for state, Wolf said Brady doesn’t know what districts will look like at this point in the season. She’s optimistic, but still a little cautious.

For the girls, Wolf is hopeful Franzen can make another push and make it back to state.

“Having another girl to push her in practice will make her that much better and stronger,” Wolf said.