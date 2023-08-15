The Hershey cross country team has 15 total runners out this year, and the boys return plenty of experience to hopefully make a run at a state appearance.

“This is probably the best summer we’ve had as a group,” Hershey coach Kyle Bottom said. “This boys group has pretty much been in the varsity scoring spot since they were freshman. I think this is a chance we can take some steps forward and be competitive in some varsity meets. Hopefully send some to state.”

The Panther boys return all but one of their varsity runners, led by senior Chase Moorhead, a varsity runner for four years. Moorhead is a two-time qualifier in state track in the 400-meter run.

“Last summer, Chase was pretty well ahead of everybody with the time he put in over the summer,” Bottom said. “This year, they really closed that gap and are able to train as a group, which is a pretty big step forward. They’re able to stay together as a group during runs and workouts.”

That other group of returners include Jordan Arensdorf, Ethan Elliott and Cayler Hacker, and sophomore Brett Morgan. Bottom said he’s seen this group of boys come a long way since they first joined the team as freshmen.

“It’s really exciting. This group has bought in since day one as freshmen,” Bottom said. “Some of them are three-four minutes ahead of where they were as a freshman. That buy-in from the day they started has put them in new opportunities to compete at a higher level than we had been the last few years.”

The girls team has just three runners and are led by lone returner Emma Elliott. Freshman Grace Cox and sophomore Amelia Lake are new to the team this year, and Bottom said Lake is new to running.

“Elliott is running really well right now,” Bottom said. “(She was) kind of fighting to stay healthy last year. It’s exciting to see where she can get to and compete at the conference and district level and try to get to state.”

Bottom said Elliott dealt with injuries last season that prevented her from running at 100% and stifled her training. She had an impressive freshman year that saw her finish ninth at the conference meet, but she couldn’t improve upon it her sophomore year.

“She was able to run, but she wasn’t running or training like normal,” Bottom said. “I think we only missed one meet, but we weren’t able to train like normal. Had to limit how often she could run. It wasn’t a season ending one, but it stopped her from getting to her top level of fitness.”

Bottom thinks if all goes well, Elliott could be in for a good year.

“We’re in a really tough district, but I think she’s going to give herself a chance to be in the mix,” he said.