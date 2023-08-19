The Maxwell cross country team may be small in numbers and young in experience, but coach Jarod Meinheit is excited to see how the team handles all of that this season.

“I feel that a big part of running is mental,” Meinheit said. “We are putting an emphasis on training their minds to handle the stress their bodies are facing. It’s a very high priority this season. They have been working really hard so far, I’d like to see that continue and see where that leads us.”

The Wildcats only have four runners out this season, and all four are returners. Three girls and one boy. One of the girls, Keiliah Curtis, ran at state last season as a freshman and she figures to qualify again this year.

“I think getting to that next level is a rush for anyone, especially a freshman,” Meinheit said. “We talked at the end of May last year, that next season is promised to no one. She is hungry to get back there, but she is also aware that there are other girls that will be in our district that are hunting the same thing. If she can stay healthy and continue to push herself, I think she can get back.”

Meinheit said it’s hard to tell this early in the season if anyone else could make a push to try and qualify for state, but the team will aim for breaking their personal best times on multiple occasions this season and hope for the best.

“We talk about being disciplined and taking care of the things you can control like effort, energy and mental toughness,” Meinheit said. “You do those things and placing, and PRs will take care of themselves.”

Meinheit said this summer was one of the best for Maxwell. The team put in some time over the summer in an effort to get better, but the team still has a long way to go before they are truly ready to compete.

“We have a lot of room to grow and a lot to learn,” Meinheit said. “If they keep developing the mental aspect of running, I feel they can achieve a lot. But it might not happen this year though.