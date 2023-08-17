The North Platte boys tennis team this season is the epitome of quality over quantity.

The Bulldogs currently have just 15 on the roster, but they are a senior heavy group that boasts a lot of returning experience from players like Layton Moss, Parker Ginn or Levi Luenenberg.

It’s enough returning experience to make coach Dale Hall excited for the upcoming 2023 season.

“The biggest strength overall is our numbers aren’t great, but with the kids we have out, we have quite a bit of experience returning,” Hall said. “That depth on the team we do have is pretty good.”

Of the 15 players, seven are seniors, and Hall is relying on them to help the younger players get to speed faster.

The Bulldogs will begin their season at an early bird invite in Papillion, and Hall said it will be a chance for North Platte to see where they’re at at the start of the season.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to compete with some of those teams,” Hall said. “Have a little bit of an idea of where we stand.”

As of now, multiple spots on the varsity starting roster are still open. Hall said Luenenberg will most likely be the No. 1 singles player, and some experienced players will be at the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles spots.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Hall said. “Even our roster. I’m still looking. We’re still looking to add some individuals who might be interested in playing.”

Above all, Hall said he wants the Bulldogs to learn how to represent themselves and North Platte when they’re out competing on the court. He also said with the experience the Bulldogs do have, if the players decide to work hard and push each other, they could be in for a good season.

“We want them to get to practice on time, work hard while they’re there and compete to the best of their ability,” Hall said. “(We want them to be) gracious both when we win and lose.”