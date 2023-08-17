If there’s one thing the North Platte cross country team does well over the summer, it’s getting in their summer miles.

The Bulldogs make a big deal out of how many miles they can get as a team over the summer, and according to coach Jake Hasenauer, this summer might have been one of the most active ones yet.

“Two words that stand out to me are dedicated and excited,” Hasenauer said. “Sometimes when we have summer runners, the numbers might be there, but the excitement isn’t there, and vice versa. This is one group that has met both of those categories.”

North Platte hopes all this extra work from the summer might help translate to a successful season with a big goal in mind: Be competitive at every meet.

“(We) lost 13 seniors, so there are definitely a lot of new faces,” Hasenauer said. “A lot of youth this year. (We) have four seniors this year total. A majority are freshmen, sophomores and juniors.”

Hasenauer said if someone wasn’t at the summer run that day, other runners would call them and ask why they weren’t out running.

The team met at 7:45 a.m. most mornings to run, and Hasenauer said he stressed that the runners drink their 100 ounces of water every day to help stay hydrated when it gets too hot outside.

As for how the teams will look this year, the boys are led by returning state qualifiers Rian Teets and Aidan Hawks. Teets came in 39th at state, while Hawks finished 52nd.

“Having those guys leading the way will be nice to have some familiar faces there and develop some of the young kids into leaders as well,” Hasenauer said.

The rest of the varsity team consisted of mainly graduating seniors, which leaves three scoring varsity spots up for grabs. Hasenauer pointed out Luke Tegtmeier as a returning underclassman with a lot of upside that could help fill a spot.

“We still have a little work to do there,” Hasenauer said. “Our sophomore boys class has always been a pretty big class for us. They’ve had a lot of success on JV.”

As for the girls, expect to see a different team than last year. Their top three runners were all seniors, and returning varsity runners Haylie Hoatson and Jada Hothan will more than likely be the No. 1 and No. 2 runners due to their experience and talent.

The girls will be looking at the underclassmen group to help fill the remaining spots.

“Freshman faces on the girls side will help a lot,” Hasenauer said. “Hopefully give us a chance to compete well and compete at some meets.