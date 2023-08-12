For the St. Pat’s boys cross country team, the expectation is to just dominate the season. Win conference, then win district, then win state.

With a solid cast of returning runners, mixed with a few more underclassmen stepping into the varsity limelight, the possibility of all that happening is within reach.

“The boys are looking really, really good,” St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said. “They got together, they’ve been training since two weeks after state track really diligently. They’re strong right now. No injuries. They are really starting to jell as a cohesive group of guys. Looking forward to watching them run.”

Jarrett Miles, last season’s Class D runner-up, returns with a hefty goal of breaking 16 minutes at the state meet, which would also set a new course record. He finished with a time of 16:45.7, just seven seconds off the leader.

He will have to go up against Perkins County standout Mason McGreer, who had Miles beat at most meets they competed at during the regular season, but Miles got the better of McGreer in the state competition. McGreer came in third by seven seconds.

“I think him and I are going to be really close,” Miles said, “and I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

“I think he has a great shot,” said O’Neill of Miles winning the state title. “Of course, Mason McGreer is going to be … a super tough competitor. He’ll be the guy that Jarrett has to beat to get a state title for sure.”

Joining Miles is Porter Connick, the ninth-place finisher at state, and William Toldstedt, the 47th-place finisher.

Dimitri Pettit, who got to run at district last year after Miles couldn’t compete due to an illness, should also slide into a varsity spot.

Then there are a handful of incoming freshmen among others who could vie for that last varsity spot.

“All of our guys are super excited for this season, and what we’re capable of. We want to go out hard and try to bring it home.”

The St. Pat’s girls, though, are entering somewhat of a rebuilding year, O’Neill said. Top runner Braelyn Gifford, the 10th-place finisher at state, and her family moved out of state, leaving a hole for the Irish to fill.

Gifford was the girls’ only representative at state last season. St. Pat’s, though, are ready to push themselves to help fill that void.

“We’ve got some really great senior leadership, though,” O’Neill said. “I think what’s going to happen with them is we’re going to find a lot of new PRs. In terms of the overall season, I think we’ll be fine. We’ll be pretty competitive at our local meets and hopefully at conference and district. Depends on the district.”

Helana Pettit, Hailey Guthrie and Savvy Miles all return to lead a young Irish squad and hopefully earn a spot at the state meet.

“I know this year we don’t have as many girls as we had last year, so I think it’s really important that we stick together and have those good team fundamentals,” Pettit said.

O’Neill said there are some freshmen girls coming that are working hard, and it could create some movement in the varsity lineup.

“I think there will be a little bit of movement in those positions, so that’s always good for a team,” O’Neill said. “It’s what makes you better is to have some people fighting for a position.”