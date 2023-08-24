Despite only having three girls last season, the Wallace girls cross country team dominated the RPAC Meet and later qualified all three runners for the state meet at districts.

Now, the girls are setting their sights even higher: Winning a district title.

“We’re expecting quite a few wins at most of our meets, and at least placing in most of our meets, which is pretty exciting,” Wallace cross country coach Madisen Clough said. “We have four girls now, so (it) keeps a little less pressure on the three that we had last year. We’re looking at another RPAC championship, so we’re pretty excited about that. We’re going to work hard to get there, but that’s one of our biggest goals. Our biggest goal of the season is winning districts. They want a district title.”

Ashley Robertson, Dajana Garrison and Ryleigh Hanson return for another season, and the girls have high expectations for themselves after a successful season. Clough said the team is more confident, and she thinks they’ll be ready to get after it this year.

“I think they’re ready this year,” she said. “Last year, they came into the season, they knew they were going to do good things, but they weren’t sure of themselves yet. … That success has given them a lot of confidence.”

The Wallace boys, though, will finally be able to compete as a team after securing three runners for the upcoming season. The two new runners are freshmen while the returner, Ryun Sheets, is a senior. Sheets ran with Class D state champion Trey Robertson last year.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a boys team,” Clough said. “I think we’re going to have some individual placings, and hopefully at a couple of meets, we’ll be able to get a team placing.”

Clough said having the freshmen gain some experience this year will be valuable, and she thinks all three runners have a lot of potential.

“I’m just looking to see them get some success, build confidence and grow tougher mentally,” she said.