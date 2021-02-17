Five North Platte High School wrestlers advance to semifinals, team in second place at state tourney

At 182, Brauer faced Omaha Central’s Justin Davis in the quarterfinals in what he described as a real physical match.

Brauer had a crucial takedown in the final minute of the match that allowed him to hang on and get the 7-6 win.

“You see how strong that kid is. That was a real physical match,” Brauer said. “Everywhere you look, I feel like there’s just a freakishly strong kid at this weight class. It’s kind of scary, but I’ve got to wrestle smart.”

Brauer (55-1) said he expects the same level of physicality Thursday in the semifinals against Noah Blair (24-3) of Millard West, but that’s what it’s going to take to repeat as a state champion.

“One goal. I’m trying my hardest to take it one match at a time,” he said. “When you’ve been having your eyes on something for so long, it’s kind of hard to. So I just got to stay calm and take it one match at a time. We’ve got one day left.”

2019 126-pound champion Darian Diaz and Bellevue East’s Daniel DeRosier were tied at 2-2 with about a minute left in the third period. Diaz had previously lost to DeRosier 3-0 in Kearney and was determined to get his win back. He tossed DeRosier to the ground, gained possession and held on to win 7-2.