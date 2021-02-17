Five North Platte High School wrestlers advance to semifinals, team in second place at state tourney

Brock Little never used a move dubbed the “Twister” before, but once he used it on Lincoln Southeast’s Caleb Durr in the NSAA Class A State Tournament and gained control, it was game over.
Little (14-2) pinned Durr in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals, securing his spot in Thursday’s 126-pound semifinals for the first time in his career.
“This is crazy,” he said. “Never thought I’d be here. All the work I’ve put in, it’s paying off.”
The Bulldogs senior now faces a stiff test in the semifinals in Conor Knopick (35-0) of Millard South, the returning 132-pound champion who knocked off Little’s teammate Darian Diaz in the semifinals a year ago.
Little was one of five North Platte wrestlers to advance to their respective semifinals on Wednesday as the Bulldogs finished the first day of the state tournament in second place behind Millard South. The Patriots have won the Class A team crown five of the last six seasons.
Little, Diaz, Jaylan Ruffin, Gavyn Brauer and Vincent Genatone all went 2-0 on the day, and Cash Arensdorf and Ryan Fox are heading to the consolation semifinals.
“I knew we were going to have some tough quarterfinals matches and our kids were prepared and were able to get through some of those matches,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “Two of the toughest draws in the state were Gavyn Brauer and Darian Diaz. Both went up against kids who were highly rated individuals.”
At 182, Brauer faced Omaha Central’s Justin Davis in the quarterfinals in what he described as a real physical match.
Brauer had a crucial takedown in the final minute of the match that allowed him to hang on and get the 7-6 win.
“You see how strong that kid is. That was a real physical match,” Brauer said. “Everywhere you look, I feel like there’s just a freakishly strong kid at this weight class. It’s kind of scary, but I’ve got to wrestle smart.”
Brauer (55-1) said he expects the same level of physicality Thursday in the semifinals against Noah Blair (24-3) of Millard West, but that’s what it’s going to take to repeat as a state champion.
“One goal. I’m trying my hardest to take it one match at a time,” he said. “When you’ve been having your eyes on something for so long, it’s kind of hard to. So I just got to stay calm and take it one match at a time. We’ve got one day left.”
2019 126-pound champion Darian Diaz and Bellevue East’s Daniel DeRosier were tied at 2-2 with about a minute left in the third period. Diaz had previously lost to DeRosier 3-0 in Kearney and was determined to get his win back. He tossed DeRosier to the ground, gained possession and held on to win 7-2.
“This time it’s a little bit different,” said Diaz, now wrestling at 138 pounds. “Every year, I came out here and I wrestled for somebody else. This year it’s a little bit different. This one’s for me this year.”
Diaz (46-4) faces Nic Swift of Lincoln East (26-6) in his semifinal Friday morning.
At 132, Ruffin (52-4) defeated Lincoln East’s Cole Toline in a 1-0 decision after picking up a late point and maintaining control the rest of the match. The runner-up last year at 126 pounds now faces No. 1-ranked Garrett Grice (50-0) of Bellevue East.
At 195, Vincent Genatone went the distance against Millard West’s Charlie Nosal in an 11-2 major decision that left him exhausted.
“It was tough,” Genatone said of the match. “Every match like that’s going to be tough at state. It’s only going to get harder, so I have to be ready for it.”
Genatone (50-3) faces John Friendt (36-6) of Lincoln Southeast in the semifinals.
Even with the big matches North Platte won today, Hall said he doesn’t want to see his wrestlers ease up and that they need to bring everything they have on Thursday.
“They’ve got to be ready every time they step on the mat because the other guy across from them wants to win,” Hall said. “They’ll be ready and we’re going to get some guys in the finals.”