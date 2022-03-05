Five Telegraph-area boys teams head to state tournament

What has keyed Mullen’s return to the boys state basketball tournament this year?

It’s the effort the Broncos have shown against opposing offenses.

“I’ve got five guys who believe in what we do and they just whole-heartedly put everything on defense,” said Mullen coach Brad Wright, whose team faces Falls City Sacred Heart in a Class D2 opening round matchup. “Obviously offense wins games but I feel like defense is going to win more games. I’ve got five guys on the court at all time who know what their responsibilities are and they do a really good job.”

Mullen (18-8) has held its last three opponents to 40 points or less and has accomplished that 12 times overall this season. The Broncos are led by Clayton Moore and Trevor Kuncl, who have averaged 19.6 and 15.9 points per game, respectively, this season.

Mullen — which is making a third straight state appearance and fifth in the past six years — is among the five area programs that are part of the state boys basketball tournament field.

Hyannis is also a part of the D2 bracket, and St. Pat’s and Dundy County-Stratton will both compete for the D1 title.

Ogallala is seeded seventh in C1 and faces Ashland-Greenwood in an opening-round matchup.

“In my opinion, they are the favorite,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “They pretty much dominated their schedule and they’ve got the (Cale) Jacobsen kid who is arguably the best guard in (Class) C1 and maybe one of the top kids in the state.”

Ogallala (22-4) is making its four state appearance in five seasons. The Indians return just two starters from last year’s team and enters the tournament having won 12 of their last 13 games.

Jeron Gager and Corbin Murphy lead the team in scoring, averaging 17.38 and 10.03 points per game.

The Indians run was preceded by back-to-back losses to Scottsbluff and Sidney.

“I think we just had a coming together as a team and decided we’ve got nothing to lose,” Gillen said. “I think those losses put a new perspective and a new light on, ‘What are we trying to do here?’ Winning and losing and makes and misses are out of (the players) control. We can control how hard we play and how well we play together. We just kind of went back to that.”

Hyannis and Mullen have played three times this season with the Broncos winning the last two. The programs would have a fourth matchup if both advance to the state semifnals.

Hyannis (23-3) is making the program’s first state appearance since 2002.

The Longhorns, who face Parkview Christian in an opening-round matchup, fell in a district final two years ago.

“We always had a bitter taste from that,” Hyannis coach Charles Ferguson said. “We at least wanted to get back to another district final and that was one of many of our goals at the start of the year.”

Senior guard Liam Kostman leads the team with 18.5 points and seven rebounds a game. Wyatt Phillips and Max Kostman have averaged 9.8 and 9.5 points a game, respectively.

“I thought after we won our district championship, there would be more excitement afterward,” Ferguson said. “They were happy, but they weren’t as excited as I thought, but it wasn’t their ultimate goal. They want to be down (in Lincoln) until Saturday and play for a state championship.”

Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) is vying for the program’s first state title, and is on the opposite of the bracket from St. Pat’s.

The Tigers face Mead in an opening-round matchup and are making their first state appearance since 2017.

Dundy-County seemed to have a team capable of making state trip run last ear but the roster was hit hard by COVID-19 near the end of the regular season schedule. The campaign ended with a loss to Chase County in the subdistrict tournament.

Dundy County-Stratton is led by Mark Nelms and Jackson Kerchal, who have averaged 13 and 11.4 points per game this season, respectively.

Tigers coach Kris Freeland believes experience, depth and chemistry has been the key for his team this season.

“I’ve had nine kids who have scored in double figures in a game or two (this season). There’s not too many teams out there that can say that,” Freeland said. “Instead of everybody bringing a shiny dollar and doing their own thing, we’ve got everybody bringing a nickel to make the dollar. That’s the attitude we’ve got to take to be successful. Our (individual) stats aren’t very flashy but we have that depth.”

