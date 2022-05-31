FNBO Nationals' 7th-inning rally falls short in 6-5 loss to Hastings

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors’ 7th-inning rally came up short in a 6-5 loss to Hastings on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

North Platte struck out twice with a runner in scoring position, and couldn’t complete the comeback against the reigning division champions. Those final two strikeouts were two of 16 for the Nationals.

“It’s frustrating. We know if we get on the base path, we can create some havoc,” head coach Ricky Holm said. “But with 16 strikeouts, it’s pretty tough to win any game with that many.”

Andrew Brosius led the Nationals with a pair of hits. Carsen Johnson added a pair of RBI on a triple in the fifth and Blaise Zeiler and Carter Kelley each added RBI-hits.

Johnson also got the start on the mound, where he gave up five runs through a mixture of errors, six hits, three walks and a hit batter in 4ª innings. Josh Dorwart pitched the final out of the fifth inning, but after walking his first two batters of the sixth, was pulled for Kelley.

Kelley walked in Hastings’ final run after loading the bases with a hit-by-pitch. He walked one more batter in the seventh and gave up a single, but struck out four.

Kelley also plated North Platte’s first run in the bottom of the first on a single to left field to give the Nationals an early lead.

Hastings responded the next inning with three runs, including two on a double to center, to take a 3-1 lead. North Platte had a hard time touching Hastings until the fifth inning. By then, Hastings had taken a 5-1 lead.

“He was good. Anybody at this level that can throw a fastball and a curveball for strikes is going to be ahead of the game because a lot of pitchers here only have one pitch, and you can hunt for it,” Holm said.

Zeiler’s RBI double to center scored Dorwart, and Johnson’s double brought both Zeiler and Caden Joneson — who walked the previous at-bat — home and cut the deficit to 5-4.

After Hastings scored a run in the top of the sixth, North Platte saw both Brosius and Zeiler reach base on bad throws to first. The throw on Zeiler’s play allowed Brosius to score and cut the deficit back down to one with only one out in the inning.

Zeiler stole third, but both Joneson and Johnson struck out to end the game.

“We just played a game against the reigning district champions, had 16 strikeouts and really didn’t decide to play until the seventh inning and still lost by one,” Holm said. “I’m going to continue to say it. It’s whether we learn from it and actually move on, or we’re going to have a lot more of these frustrating losses this season.”

JUNIORS

Hastings 13, North Platte 0

Hastings held a lead from the top of the first inning, and North Platte only had one hit as the Nationals juniors fell to Hastings 13-0 in a five-inning mercy rule.

Hastings scored a run in every inning, capped off with a seven-run fifth inning which included a base-clearing double and a two-RBI single.

Dein McIntire recorded North Platte’s only hit in the bottom of the fourth with a double to right field.

