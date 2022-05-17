FNBO Nationals seniors defeat Ogallala to win season opener

Tristen Beyer and Carter Kelley each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning as the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors scored four runs to complete a comeback in a 7-6 victory over Ogallala in the season opener Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

“I like the energy, like the fight at the end,” Nationals coach Ricky Holm said. “Good to know that we’re not going to give up, but also knowing that we need to bring that energy from the first inning on and we’ll set ourselves up for a lot more success.”

The Nationals overcame Ogallala’s six-run top of the first and held Ogallala scoreless the rest of the game.

Aside from a first inning in which Ogallala got five hits and went through its lineup, Easton Jones allowed one more hit through four innings. Ty Robinson pitched three innings in relief, giving up just two hits.

Beyer led offensively with three hits and two RBI, including an RBI triple in the bottom of the third to put the Nationals’ first run on the board. Kelley had a hit and two RBI, and Cooper Hill and Andrew Brosius recorded a hit each.

“I said before the game, this is a lot of firsts for a lot of guys on the team,” Holm said. “First seniors game, first game under the lights, first game with a lot of fans. Just like to see the resolve. Obviously, it didn’t play out the way we would have wanted it to in the first inning, but to keep fighting and to stay in the game, I’m really proud of this bunch.”

Kelley’s first RBI followed Beyer’s in the third on a sacrifice fly to left to cut into the deficit at 6-2.

North Platte didn’t get another run until the bottom of the sixth, when Brosius’ sacrifice fly to right pushed the score to 6-3.

Beyer and Kelley’s singles in the seventh put the score at 6-5 with runners on first and third. Ogallala brought in a new pitcher, and Hill was intentionally walked to load the bases. Easton Jones reached on an error that scored a run to keep the bases loaded.

Andrew Brosius’s walk on a full count scored the final run needed to complete the comeback.

North Platte heads to Lexington on Wednesday. Juniors start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the seniors at 8 p.m.

“We’re going to play better teams, we’re going to play worse teams this year, but we know if we stay in the game and keep our energy up, we can play against anybody,” Holm said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.