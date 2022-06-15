FNBO Nationals seniors split with Grand Island

Carsen Johnson might not have had his best stuff on the mound Wednesday, but he gave the North Platte FNBO Nationals a much needed kick at the plate.

The North Platte senior went 4-for-4 with five RBI in a 12-11 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Grand Island on Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

On the mound, however, Johnson was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after allowing eight runs on nine hits and four walks. Rayce Moerke finished the inning without giving up a run.

Carter Kelley finished the game holding Grand Island to three runs on one hit, but he hit four batters and walked two more.

Johnson led all batters with those four hits. Jackson Polk and Kelley had two each, and Tristen Beyer and Kelley had two RBI each. Cole Wright walked three times and had a hit. Every North Platte player reached base.

Both teams took advantage of each other’s pitching in a game that saw lead changes in nearly every inning.

Grand Island scored two in the top of the first with a two-RBI double. North Platte responded with back-to-back RBI singles from Johnson and Kelley to tie the game.

When Grand Island scored two more in the top of the second, the Nationals answered with four to go up 6-4. A balk scored a run, Beyer hit a two-run double and Johnson drove in a run with a double to left.

Grand Island tied the game in the third and held North Platte scoreless in the bottom of the frame. Grand Island then took the lead at 8-6 in the top of the fourth with back-to-back RBI singles.

North Platte regained a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the fourth off Johnson’s two-run double and Kelley’s RBI single.

Grand Island responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, and North Platte once again tied the game at 11-11.

The Nationals shut down Grand Island in the sixth inning, then scored the game winning run on a bunt that brought the runner home from third for the 12-11 win in six innings.

Game 2

Grand Island 6, North Platte 5

A five-run fourth inning helped Grand Island defeat North Platte 6-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Wright and Kelley had two hits each. Johnson hit a triple and Beyer walked twice and got a hit. Caden Joneson and Kelley each had an RBI.

Ty Robinson started and went four innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks. Moerke relieved him in the fifth and tossed two shutout innings.

North Platte scored three times in the top of the first inning, two of which came on Grand Island errors. The third came on a Joneson RBI single. Grand Island picked up a run in the bottom of the inning.

The Nationals scored two more in the top of the fourth with a Kelley RBI single and a walk with the bases loaded.

Grand Island scored five runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good at 6-5. North Platte had two more chances to score the tying run, once in the sixth when Johnson hit a triple and another in the seventh with a runner on second, but it couldn’t capitalize.

