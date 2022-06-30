FNBO Nationals seniors swept by Columbus in home finale

Columbus overcame a 6-0 deficit in the second game of its doubleheader against North Platte to defeat the FNBO Nationals seniors 7-6 Thursday in North Platte.

Two RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Columbus to a walkoff win over the Nationals.

“It’s a good quality team, and we’ve continually learned all year we can lose to anybody if we don’t show up ready to play,” North Platte coach Ricky Holm said. “With the energy and the focus we brought today, I’m not surprised by the outcome.”

Columbus also defeated North Platte 8-6 in the first game after leading for most of it.

Cooper Hill got the start in the second game, tossing three shutout innings and allowing four hits while striking out two. Caden Joneson relieved him in the fourth inning, giving up five runs off five hits, a walk and a hit by pitch in an inning.

Tristen Beyer held Columbus scoreless the next two innings, and Carter Kelley gave up the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“Coop pitched really well,” Holm said. “Coop could’ve stayed it, but it got to the point where we’re up 6-0 nothing and kind of looking to the weekend. We kind of had some confidence in our guys that we can pull him out and still have him for the weekend.”

Joneson led North Platte with two hits and an RBI. Jack Polk and Dein McIntire also had two hits each.

North Platte took an early lead in the first when Kelley reached on an error that also scored a run.

Back-to-back RBI hits by Joneson and Carsen Johnson extended the Nationals’ lead to 3-0 in the second. North Platte scored two more runs in the third off bad throws on steal attempts to go up 5-0.

North Platte’s last run came in the fourth on a wild pitch.

Columbus started to come back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single and a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to three.

Columbus hit a two-RBI double to center in the fifth to pull within one at 6-5, but North Platte escaped the jam with a runner on third to keep its lead intact. Columbus later won the game in the seventh with two RBI singles.

“In the end, we need to be able to show up and take care of business,” Holm said. “It doesn’t matter what other elements we can’t control.”

Columbus 8, North Platte 6

The Nationals couldn’t score despite having bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, and Columbus held on to beat North Platte 8-6 in the first game of a doubleheader.

North Platte starter Rayce Moerke went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs off six hits, six walks and two hit by pitches. Ty Robinson relieved him for 2 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits. Beyer tossed the last inning only putting two runners on base.

Kelley led the offense with two hits, including a solo home run to right field, and three RBI.

Columbus held a lead for the entire game, scoring a run in the first and four in the third to take a 5-0 lead.

North Platte responded with three runs in the third off a sacrifice fly that scored two and Kelley’s solo home run.

Columbus answered with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead, which later extended to an 8-3 lead with an RBI single in the fifth.

Kelley’s two-RBI bloop single in the fifth cut the deficit to 8-5, and Hill’s groundout scored another run in the sixth.

