FNBO Nationals sweep Kearney Jersey's

The Nationals had a hit and a run through the first three innings despite Kearney committing seven of their eight errors in that span. Five came in the second inning.

“I kind of got into (the team) a little bit,” Holm said of the Nationals inability to take advantage of early opportunities. “It frustrates me because we put up a nine-spot (in the fourth) and its like, ‘Guys, if we come with the energy, attitude and the right plate approaches, we can be doing that in all those innings.

“I’m glad we snapped out of it but I would like to see that energy and focus from the first inning on.”

North Platte 9, Kearney 1

The Nationals also demonstrated their team speed with seven stolen bases in the opener.

Johnson had five stolen bases, and in both of his first two at-bats he walked, stolen second and third and eventually scored.

“Everybody’s got wheels on this team,” Johnson said. “We’re very fast and (Holm) has also encouraged us to be aggressive (on the base paths). He gives us the green light almost every time and we’ve been taking it.”