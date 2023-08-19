The Brady football team will be going through some growing pains during the 2023 season.

The team is young, has only two returning starters and the majority of the team is freshmen and sophomores.

Brady coach Andy Seamann acknowledged his young players will have to learn how to play six-man football, but he hopes that by the end of the year, the Eagles could put something together and make the playoffs.

“We are a young team. Obviously, we lost some key seniors from last year’s team, and we’re filling them with some freshmen,” Seamann said. “We have a big freshman group. Our freshmen have never played six-man. We still do eight-man in junior high. Just those transitions of learning the six-man game, it’s getting better. Our expectations are to compete and be competitive and work to make the playoffs.”

The Eagles have more players out this year than they did last season — Brady’s first playing six-man — but Seamann said those freshmen are still learning the game. Seamann did note, however, that this freshman class loves football and have been working hard every day.

“We have a bigger group of kids this year, and they’re going to work hard,” he said. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we get some experience under our belt, and we’ll be competitive and win some games.”

Those freshmen could be competing for a starting role right away. The Eagles only return two starters from last season, senior quarterback Rylie Shirk and sophomore Gatlyn Carr.

Brady’s offense will look different as well. Last season, the Eagles relied on running backs Dillon Miller and Blake Lusk to power their offense, and now, Brady will need to find something new.

“Last year, we relied on our speed. We had the fastest kid in Class D last year in Dillon Miller. So, we could just rely on giving him the ball and good things happening,” Seamann said. “This year, we can’t rely on that. We have to rely on doing the little things right and instilling that with the younger kids and the older kids.”

Shirk will play a major role in fueling the offense as the returning quarterback. He said in the past three years, he never really had to step up as a team leader because there were always upperclassmen there. This season, he will be taking on a new role.

“My freshman, sophomore and junior year, I was kind of … not overshadowed, but playing with the same team for three years, you have set leaders, and the rest of you are trying to show that you can be,” Shirk said.

Even with the challenges of having a young team, Seamann said Brady will be ready to go. Hopefully by the end of the season, Seamann said, the Eagles could make a push to snag a playoff spot.

“Football is football. My freshmen kids love football, they like working hard,” Seamann said. “Even the younger kids coming in, we go to camps over the summer, and they work hard.”