At a media session before the 2022 season began, the Panthers made it a goal to get that coveted win, which Hershey did right away after soundly defeating Gibbon 38-12 in Week 1.

Injury struck not too long after, though, and kept the Panthers from finding even more success in 2022. Starting quarterback Cooper Hill, who by the fifth game of the season was leading Class C2 in passing yards with 953, broke his collarbone and would miss the rest of the season.

“Being on the sideline during games was no fun,” Hill said. “Especially being my senior year this year, come back and hopefully not let that happen again, and work as hard as I can.”

Now, Hill is back for his senior year and ready to go, and he brings with him a talented cast that put in the work this summer to get bigger, tougher and faster to make 2023 one to remember.

“Our expectations are pretty high. We have a good senior group back,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “We have 23 guys. That’s not a lot of guys for 11-man football, but I like the 23 that we have.

“The kids have put in a lot of work this summer in the weight room,” he added. “It’s been our best summer by far in my four years here. Our attendance has been awesome, and our weight testing just last week and our speed testing was really good. The best numbers we’ve shown all summer, and I think it’s going to really translate over to the field.”

The Panthers open with Gibbon again, but then face Kearney Catholic in Week 2 at home, something Lowther said he’s looking forward to because it will serve as a test for Hershey.

Mix that with a district which includes Mitchell, Gordon-Rushville, Chase County and Valentine, 2023 won’t be easy for the Panthers, but that won’t stop Hershey from expecting more wins than they got last season.

“It’s not like it’s an easy schedule by any means, but I like our chances if we get our confidence up, get the momentum going, and just believe in ourselves and our abilities,” Lowther said.

Hill will play a big part in that potential success. The Panthers excelled in a strong passing offense, and again, Hill amassed 953 yards in five games and threw for eight touchdowns.

Hill said he wants to lead Class C2 in passing yards, and that will hopefully put him at top five in the state.

“He’s had a good summer,” Lowther said. “I think he’s determined to come back after his injury. He has a lot of guys back too, a lot of his main targets and everything. Our line was young last year and I think that one year growth has helped them a lot already.”

Two of those targets are running backs Alex Brown and Kaden Thompson. Add in receiver (and Hill’s younger brother) Rhodee Hill. Rhodee had to play quarterback after Cooper’s injury, so he will get to move back to his natural position this year.

Brown and Thompson combined for 208 rushing yards and 460 receiving yards. Rhodee had 220 yards receiving before being moved full time to quarterback.

Lowther said the team responded well to the summer workouts, with the vast majority in the weight room for every session. It helped the team bond more too, knowing what they want to accomplish this season.

“I think this summer, we all got way more dedicated this year than we ever had before,” Brown said.

There’s optimism among all the players too that this season could be one of the best in a while for the Panthers.

“We’ve been through a lot, us six or seven seniors,” Hill said. “Our receivers are some of the fastest and best guys in C2, and our offensive line has really developed this summer.