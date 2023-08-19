The Maxwell football team wants to build upon last year’s success as it enters the 2023 season.

The Wildcats went 4-4 in the regular season and earned a playoff bid while playing in a district that saw three other teams also reach the playoffs, including district titan St. Pat’s.

After last year’s success, the goal remains simple for the Wildcats: Try and build off of what was accomplished.

“Try to win the same games you win and try to turn some of those losses into wins,” Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney said. “That’s an easy metric to go by for the kids, and I think it’s a pretty good goal for us going into this year.”

This year could be Maxwell’s best chance at adding more wins. The Wildcats boast a senior class of 10 players, and those seniors make up half the team. Maxwell has two juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen on the team this year.

Feeney said the number of returners is going to help the team a ton, and playing the same schedule as last season should help with preparing for what’s to come.

In eight-man football, though, teams change every year. A new coach or a powerhouse running back graduating could mean a team could be different than they were a year ago.

“Obviously with the two-year rotation system, seeing those same teams helps a lot in order to know what to prepare for, but a lot of those teams … they change,” Feeney said. “That’s just kind of the way it is with small school football. If you graduate a large class, or if you lose a really good player, the whole dynamic changes for that team. Even though they’re the same teams that we’re playing on the schedule, they could be an entirely different team from last year.”

Maxwell will experience that through their district this season. Sutherland coach Brendan Geier now coaches at Perkins County, another district school. Sandhills Valley graduated a few play-making seniors, which could impact how the Mavericks perform this season.

All Maxwell can do is focus on their team. The Wildcats return five true starters on each side of the ball, but Maxwell also has plenty of players with varsity experience that could help fill the empty spots.

The biggest change, though, might be at quarterback. Feeney said right now, there is a battle for that quarterback spot between Jesse Reyes and Austin Miller, and neither have any varsity experience at quarterback.

Maxwell does return one of its main running backs in Levi Huffman. Huffman almost evenly split carries with Easton Messersmith last season. Huffman ran for 586 yards on 92 carries and scored nine touchdowns.

Feeney said Huffman will have to learn how to be the main featured back and produce all game long.

“When you’re the feature back like that, there can’t be any time in the game where you’re not able to get any production, so he’s going to have to get used to carrying the ball a lot and producing for an entire game,” Feeney said.

Huffman said he’s ready to work hard for his team, especially the linemen that will be working just as hard to help him find open holes. Huffman also said he has been working on his shiftiness, which should help him score more touchdowns this year.

“I’m excited about it. I’m ready for the expectation of getting the ball most of the time I’m assuming,” Huffman said. “I got a lot of good, young linemen in front of me this year, and I’m excited just to have them work hard for me, and I’m going to work hard for them.”