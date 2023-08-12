The sting of last season’s Class D1 semifinal loss to Neligh-Oakdale could still be felt by the St. Pat’s football team on the first day of practice on July 31.

The Irish, considered a favorite to win the state finals, fell behind early to the Warriors and never recovered in a 50-28 loss. When practice rolled around on that first Monday, the players were itching to get back out there and work toward getting back to where they were last season.

Even with that loss still fresh on their minds, though, the Irish enter the 2023 season with some optimism and a whole lot of confidence as they return the bulk of the core on offense and defense.

“What we really hope to learn from is that last game of the year in the semis. Just a lesson in preparing for a game mentally and physically,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “How to overcome some difficult situations. We’ve already talked about that, and we use that as an example on how we want to grow as a team this year.”

That starts with a strong, battle-tested senior group that’s ready to carry the burden of last season’s disappointing finish.

“We’ve got a strong group of seniors who’ve played a lot of football over the last four years,” Dodson said. “When you have that leadership, everything kind of works itself out and runs a lot smoother.”

A big part of that leadership starts with three-time 1,000-yard rusher Jackson Roberts and defensive end/tight end Brecken Erickson, two players considered some of the best in the state in Class D1.

Erickson, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete, was used everywhere on offense, whether it was as a running back with size or as an unguardable pass-catcher. He was also an anchor on defense, using his size to close gaps and pressure the quarterback.

“We’re a pretty veteran crew,” Erickson said. “Obviously some freshmen will get in there as well, and they’ll get some minutes, but this whole crew we got are juniors and seniors. We’ve worked together the last two-three years. It’s going to be awesome.”

Roberts, one of the most dynamic eight-man rushers in the state, returns for his senior season after suffering an injury during the final game of the regular season. It was the third time an injury cut his season short.

Should Roberts stay healthy, he will be joined by Jaxon Knisley, the reigning 110-meter hurdles champion and state record holder for that same event, and James Heirigs.

Knisley and Heirigs saw plenty of playing time in the playoffs after Roberts’ injury alongside senior Will Moats, and the Irish hope that carries over to this season to make a three-headed monster.

“Right now, we are blessed with kids that can run, and they’re athletic,” Dodson said. “It’s a really good problem to have. In eight-man football, it’s good to have a lot of those guys that can do that.”

Also returning is senior quarterback Sam Troshynski, who played a big role in helping open the offense with a strong passing game. He had targets like Moats and Erickson last season that helped, and Dodson indicated that while St. Pat’s will always be a run-first kind of team, there is definitely some room for airing out the ball.

“We’re going to run the football, that’s Irish football,” Dodson said. “That’s in our DNA, that’s what we want to do, but we understand (throwing is) a part of our game that can be very explosive and really open the door for us.”

Troshynski echoed those comments, saying he can be versatile based on whatever the game plan is that week.

“Wherever the coaches want to expand on, I’m good to go,” Troshynski said. “If we want to pass more, I’m good to go. Whatever we want to do schematically, I’m good.”

Above all, though, both Dodson and Toshynski said they want to see the team develop a new level of toughness this season. Dodson said he wants to see the Irish defense in particular become physical enough to play eight-man football, which should help open up both the offense and special teams.

Troshynski said he wants to see the team become tougher in the wake of last season’s semifinal loss.

“I think toughness is a big one we have to learn. We have to learn to be tougher mentally and physically,” Troshynski said. “I think we have to be resilient too. We kind of got down early against (Neligh-Oakdale), and I think there was a lot of getting in your feelings. Not saying I wasn’t in my feelings … I was totally in my feelings about that. But I think we need to get mentally tough and man up.”