Wallace football has a few unknowns surrounding the team as it enters the 2023 season.

Who’s going to be the main running back now that Carson Glunz has graduated? How will the team fare after a 2022 season full of high hopes led to a 4-5 finish? Will the freshmen make an impact right away? Can this team compete against top teams like Arthur County?

Coach Eric Miller said the team has a mix of experience and youth, and a work-hard mentality that could help the Wildcats find success this season.

“(I) just expect us to go out, practice every day, work hard, get a little better each day, and if we do that, I think we’re going to like where we’re going to be at the end of the year,” Miller said.

Wallace returns three main seniors in Riley Strawder, Matt Lungrin and Chase Martin. Lungrin figures to return as the team’s quarterback, while Strawder and Marin will beef up the line.

Miller also said Strawder might see more time as a running back this season, along with players like Ivan Aceves, Jorge Valadez and Ashtin Johns.

“It will be a committee deal, not necessarily one getting all the carries,” Miller said. “We’ll look to spread it around a little more and not just key on one just specifically on offense.”

The Wildcats also feature enough players on the roster to do full six vs. six scrimmages with some extras for substitutions, something that has the players excited.

“Being able to scrimmage each other, being able to have subs, that’s huge,” Strawder said.

“Compared to last year, we have quite a few more kids, which makes practices a lot easier and better,” Lungrin added.

Miller said the freshmen have been a boost at practice, especially after joining the team following a good season in junior high last year.

“They don’t really act like freshmen a lot of the time here at practice,” Miller said. “They’re great leaders, and that’s something that really brings a lot to the table. They’re ready to step in and work hard, and they’re not afraid to step in there with the older kids.”

It helps the older kids develop as leaders too. They’re expected to push the younger kids both at practice and during games, and the seniors’ continued development helps the team get better.

Wallace plays the same schedule as last season, which features preseason top 10 teams in Cody-Kilgore and Arthur County. Add in district teams looking to improve upon last season in Paxton, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade and Brady, and Wallace’s schedule proves to be a difficult one.

The Wildcats, though, are athletic, Strawder said. He said it’s the most athletic team he has been a part of, and the players are already roaring to go if practice is any indication.

“We’re young, but we’re really physical,” Strawder said. “We’ve been hitting each other really hard. It’s going to be fun.”