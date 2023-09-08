HERSHEY — The Hershey football team earned its first win of the season in a 29-6 drubbing over Centura on Friday in Hershey.

The Panthers scored 29 unanswered points in the win after Centura scored the opening touchdown.

“The kids played really well,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “The first half was a little shaky … we made some adjustments in the second half. I feel like our offense started clicking well, and our defense just played lights out the whole game. I’m really proud of our kids. They played really disciplined football and stuck with their assignments the whole game, and it showed.”

Cooper Hill threw for 152 unofficial yards and two touchdowns and ran in a touchdown. Alex Brown led the team with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he also caught a pass for 24 yards. Kaden Thompson had 64 receiing yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 41 yards.

Centura seemed to have the Hershey offense figured out early until Hill started airing out the ball. That later helped the Panthers open up their offense and break off some big runs of their own.

On Hershey's second possession, Hill threw for a 52-yard touchdown to give the Panthers an 8-6 lead.

The Hershey offense, though, remained shaky the rest of the half, and Hill threw an interception. The score remained 8-6 at halftime.

“We wanted to throw it a little more in the first half too, but Cooper wasn’t getting much time, so we made some adjustments at halftime with our linemen,” Lowther said. “We found some mismatches on the field and got some good long passes, and it opened up the good run game there at the end.”

Once Hershey found its offense, though, the game was over for Centura.

Hill found Thompson over the middle on a pass for a 59-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 16-6. Both teams punted, then Hershey got the ball back at the start of the fourth quarter. On the second play of the drive, Brown broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run to put the score at 23-6.

Hill intercepted a pass on the ensuing Centura possession, putting Hershey at the Centura 5-yard line. A few plays later, Hill ran in a six-yard keeper to set the score at 29-6.

“I just think we knew that … we could stop them if we just stuck with our assignments, and I feel like the kids did a really good job doing that,” Lowther said. “Alex Brown, Brodey Hund played out of their minds at linebacker tonight. (Kaden Thompson) and Cooper from the safety spots just triggered all day. We did a really good job rotating all our (defensive) linemen to keep them fresh too, and that helped a lot too.”