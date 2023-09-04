If the North Platte football team has shown anything over the first three games of the season, it’s that they can hang with anyone.

The Bulldogs traded blows with Papillion-La Vista South in the first half of their week zero matchup, and despite being down by as many as 20 points in the second half, North Platte still only lost by six.

North Platte then lost by one against Grand Island the following week, then came back from down two possessions at halftime against Scottsbluff to only lose by three.

The Bulldogs are right there with whoever they’ve played so far, but the 0-3 start to the season won’t deter coach Kurt Altig or his team.

“We’re close,” Altig said. “Luckily, it’s all things that can be fixed. It’s nothing that we don’t have to change our schemes. We just got to make sure we secure the ball. Football 101 stuff.”

Against Scottsbluff on Friday, those fixable mistakes put the Bulldogs behind in the first half. Both Xavier Albertson and Caden Joneson turned the ball over on fumbles that resulted in Bearcats touchdown on the ensuing drives.

The Bulldogs fumbled two more times in the first half but recovered the ball. One of those fumbles was on fourth down and resulted in a turnover on downs.

Another issue Altig pointed to in both of North Platte’s home losses was that the Bulldogs had players in the right positions, but they weren’t making the big tackles needed to slow down both Papillion-LaVista South and Scottsbluff.

It was prominent during the final five minutes against Scottsbluff, where North Platte needed just one stop in order to get the ball back and attempt a game-winning drive, but the defense couldn’t get off the field.

“We didn’t necessarily tackle as well as we needed to,” Altig said. “When you turn the ball over, bad things are going to happen.”

The offense is doing exactly what it’s designed to do, which is enact lengthy drives that result in touchdowns at the end. North Platte showed this off against Scottsbluff.

The Bulldogs only had one offensive drive in the second half. A lot of that had to do with a long Scottsbluff drive and a Bearcat turnover in the end zone.

North Platte started its only drive with 2:18 left in the third quarter and scored a touchdown with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter for a total time of 9 minutes and 14 seconds.

Limit the turnovers and the offense works efficiently. That will be a focus for the Bulldogs over the next two weeks as it prepares for a matchup with Columbus on the road on Sept. 15.

“You got to keep battling,” said Altig on what he told his players after the Scottsbluff game. “We fought until the very end, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21

North Platte’s game against Scottsbluff came down to the final inch.

The Bulldogs were adamant they stopped the Bearcats on fourth down to get the ball back with about a minute and a half left in the game. The Bearcats were adamant they got the first down, all but assuring they would win the game.

The ensuing measurement, though, had the tip of the ball just narrowly over the line, which was enough for a Scottsbluff first down, securing a 24-21 Bearcats win over the Bulldogs.

A first half with two fumbles and a turnover on downs hurt the Bulldogs and put them behind for most of the game. The Bearcats scored two touchdowns off of turnovers and held a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Xavier Albertson led North Platte with 76 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Joneson ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. Eli Broman ran for 40 yards.

Scottsbluff opened scoring on a Carter Reisig 23-yard touchdown run.

North Platte responded in the second quarter on a Joneson 10-yard keeper to tie the game at 7-7. The Bearcats answered right away with a Sebastien Boyle 19-yard touchdown run, but a missed extra point put the score at 13-7.

Joneson fumbled after trying to pitch the ball, which led to a Scottsbluff touchdown with 12 seconds left. The Bearcats completed the two-point conversion to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

North Platte forced Scottsbluff to punt on the opening drive of the second half, and a bad snap recovered by the Bulldogs in the end zone resulted in a touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-14.

Scottsbluff marched downfield and was stopped in the red zone, leading to a field goal that pushed the score to 24-14.

North Platte wasted a huge chunk of the clock going into the fourth quarter, scoring on an Albertson 4-yard touchdown that left 5:04 on the clock.

Scottsbluff kept driving downfield until the final stretch of the game. North Platte forced a fourth down situation that saw Boyle just at the first down marker. The spot where the ball was marked.