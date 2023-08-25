MAXWELL — The Maxwell football team dominated Morrill 72-6 on Friday, scoring a touchdown in just about every way imaginable in the Wildcats’ season opener at home.

Kole Jones scored on a kickoff return and a punt return, and the Wildcats threw a touchdown and ran in four more. The defense had a pick-6 and scooped not just one, but two fumble recoveries in the end zone for touchdowns.

They did this while having between 100-130 yards unofficially of total offense.

“I thought we played really well,” Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney. “We came out and had a good game plan. Boys were locked in and ready to go, and we came out swinging in that first quarter.”

The Wildcats pounced on Morrill any chance they had in the first quarter, scoring 60 points when it was all said and done. Maxwell started three of its four offensive drives in the first quarter inside the Morrill 15-yard line.

Tyce Cumming ran for 57 yards and a touchdown (he only played half of the first quarter), and Chris McKeeman ran for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Jagger Kleewein caught an 18-yard touchdown pass.

“It’s great to start the season off with a win,” Feeney said. “You want to secure the wins.”

Jones opened the scoring after returning the opening kickoff. Austin Miller recovered a fumble on Morrill's first drive, which led to Jesse Reyes running in a touchdown on a five-yard keeper to put Maxwell ahead 16-0.

Cumming scored on Maxwell's next drive, then Jacob Copper recovered a fumble in the endzone for another Wildcat touchdown. Jones returned a punt for a touchdown right after that to put Maxwell ahead 38-0.

Maxwell then recovered the ensuing kickoff on a squib kick. McKeeman ran in his first touchdown a few plays later. Maxwell recovered a fumble on the Morrill 5-yard line, which led to McKeeman’s second touchdown.

Maxwell recovered yet another fumble in the endzone on Morrill’s next drive to go up 60-0 with 26.3 seconds left in the first quarter.

Kleewein caught his touchdown on Maxwell’s next drive in the second quarter to extend the lead to 66-0, then Morrill ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run to put some points on the board at 66-6.

After some turnovers by both teams, Trevor Manka intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the final score of the game at 72-6.

Neither team scored in the second half as a running clock made quick work of the final 24 minutes.

“Going 1-0 is a whole heck of a lot better than going 0-1,” Feeney said. “Super important to get that first win. You can’t rest on it, though. Every week is a new week. Every week, we’re 0-0, we’re just trying to get one.”