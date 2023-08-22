New Sutherland football coach Matt Mortimer is already noticing how much his players are embracing the changes he has brought to the program since taking over.

There’s almost a pop in everyone’s step this season. Mortimer’s new scheme is bringing a new style of football to the Sailors, one that Sutherland hopes will help turn around the program after former head coach Brendan Geier left for Perkins County.

“It’s a little bit of a process to get things going … but the nice thing with Sutherland, there’s been a good turnout already,” Mortimer said. “I have more kids now than in some of my 11-man teams. It’s a good luxury to have.”

It helps, Mortimer said, that Sutherland returns a wealth of experience across the board. The Sailors only had four seniors last year, and they return seven starters on both sides of the ball.

Sutherland only lost its fullback from last year, which will open the door for players like Oliver Nutter to get some looks.

Mortimer praised center Boone Snyder as an all-state-caliber player due to his size, his strength and how he moves his feet. He also praised the rest of the offensive line as returning seasoned veterans.

Then, guys like Ryker Copeland and Ayden Crump as players that can make an impact as receivers and tight ends.

“What I’m bringing is a substantially new offense than what they’re used to,” Mortimer said. “Mostly juniors and seniors right now and some pretty good-looking sophomores, but a lot of those sophomores got some playing time last year. All that varsity experience, you can’t coach that. I know their record didn’t indicate it last year, but I have some skill players. I’m really pleased with what I got.”

The Sailors are in one of the toughest districts in Class D1. Sutherland was the only team in the five-man district not to make the playoffs after going 2-6 with wins over Hemingford and Morrill.

St. Pat’s, Sandhills Valley, Perkins County and Maxwell each got into the playoffs, with St. Pat’s going as far as the semifinals.

“I have great respect for St. Pat’s … I pay attention to everything,” Mortimer said. “What they do is very similar to what we see here in certain aspects. It’s a tough district, it really is.”

A big thing the Sailors have going for them is some players have a strong wrestling background. The wrestling program is a big part of Sutherland’s athletic identity, and most of those wrestlers also play football. Some of them have the size and the athletic ability from wrestling to be a threat on the field.

Mortimer said wrestling is all about size and leverage, and a takedown in wrestling is similar to an open-field tackle in football.

“It’s incredibly beneficial to football players,” Mortimer said. “If you want a good football program, you want a good balance between basketball and wrestling.”

Sutherland opens its season on Thursday against Maywood-Hayes Center. The Sailors lost to the Wolves last year 41-22.

“I expect my kids to play hard,” Mortimer said. “Early on in the season, in my opinion, if you can limit your turnovers, you have a shot in every game. We’re going to make mistakes … but I expect a team that’s going to go hard every game.”