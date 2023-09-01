North Platte’s game against Scottsbluff came down to the final inch.

The Bulldogs were adamant they stopped the Bearcats on fourth down to get the ball back with about a minute and a half left in the game. The Bearcats were adamant they got the first down, all but assuring they would win the game.

The ensuing measurement, though, had the tip of the ball just narrowly over the line, which was enough for a Scottsbluff first down, securing a 24-21 Bearcats win over the Bulldogs.

“It went pretty much exactly how we thought it was going to be,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We thought it was going to be a war. Old-school, 1985 football. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball in that first half, and we battled our way back.”

A first half with two fumbles and a turnover on downs hurt the Bulldogs and put them behind for most of the game. The Bearcats scored two touchdowns off of turnovers and held a 21-7 lead at halftime.

“We’ve got to be better all-around as far as turnovers and tackles,” Altig said. “We’ve been preaching it, we worked on it, we’ve worked on it hard all week. We got ourselves behind. They’re a good football team, and when you do that stuff, bad things happen.”

Xavier Albertson led North Platte with 76 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Joneson ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. Eli Broman ran for 40 yards.

North Platte turned the ball over on downs on its first drive after fumbling the snap, but Scottsbluff went three-and-out right after. Albertson fumbled on the first play of the Bulldogs’ second drive, which gave the Bearcats great field position.

Scottsbluff scored a few plays later on a Carter Reisig 23-yard touchdown run.

North Platte responded in the second quarter on a Joneson 10-yard keeper to tie the game at 7-7. The Bearcats answered right away with a Sebastien Boyle 19-yard touchdown run, but a missed extra point put the score at 13-7.

Joneson fumbled after trying to pitch the ball, which led to a Scottsbluff touchdown with 12 seconds left. The Bearcats completed the two-point conversion to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

North Platte forced Scottsbluff to punt on the opening drive of the second half, and a bad snap recovered by the Bulldogs in the end zone resulted in a touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-14.

Scottsbluff marched downfield and was stopped in the red zone, leading to a field goal that pushed the score to 24-14.

North Platte wasted a huge chunk of the clock going into the fourth quarter, scoring on an Albertson 4-yard touchdown that left 5:04 on the clock.

Scottsbluff kept driving downfield until the final stretch of the game. North Platte forced a fourth down situation that saw Boyle just at the first down marker. The spot where the ball was marked was just enough to give Scottsbluff the first down and win the game.

“They kind of did what we usually do,” Altig said. “They got the ball with about five minutes left and didn’t give it back to us.”