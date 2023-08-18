A back-and-forth battle in the first half quickly went in Papillion-La Vista South’s favor in the second as the Titans defeated North Platte 41-35 to open the 2023 football season on Friday in North Platte.

“They had a faster guy than we had, and they took advantage of it to start off,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We adjusted, but every time we got a stop, then we’d have some issue on offense. We had a hard time getting out of our own way.”

Any speculation as to how North Platte’s offense would look this year was laid to rest after the Bulldogs ran the ball with eight different players throughout the game. Altig said a lot of that had to do with the heat, but the Bulldogs ran the ball with five different players while the starters were still in.

Xavier Albertson was the workhorse back, getting the most carries to the tune of 107 unofficial yards and a touchdown.

Caden Joneson, the quarterback, broke off two long runs and finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns. Breckin Torrez followed with 63 yards and two touchdowns, and Alonzo Torrez ran for 53 yards.

“We knew tonight it was going to be hot, and we probably weren’t conditioned not for any fact, but just because we hadn’t been in that heat,” Altig said. “We knew we needed to get a lot of guys touches.”

The game didn’t start out in North Platte’s favor. A turnover on downs on the first drive, followed by a Papillion-La Vista South 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown put the Titans ahead 7-0.

North Platte responded with a 36-yard Joneson quarterback keeper to tie the game, then the North Platte defense forced a punt.

Albertson scored next on a seven-yard touchdown run up the middle to give North Platte its first lead at 14-7.

Both teams traded scores from there until halftime. The Titans scored twice on a 3-yard carry and a 50-yard run, and Joneson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard keeper.

“It was a fist fight, and we were doing body blows and they were throwing haymakers, and we kind of liked our chances,” Altig said.

The North Platte defense got a three-and-out to start the second half, but an Albertson fumble on the first play of the drive cut off any momentum right away.

Papillion-La Vista South scored on a 6-yard carry, then scored again on their next drive to go up 34-21 (the Titans missed an extra point). The Titans scored on a 53-yard run on their first drive of the fourth quarter to go up by 20 at 41-21.

North Platte didn’t go away, though. Breckin Torrez scored on a 19-yard run to cut the deficit to 41-28, then the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick with about a minute left.

Torrez later ran in another touchdown, this time on an 8-yard run with four seconds left, to cut the deficit to six at 41-35.

North Platte tried for one more onside kick, but the Bulldogs couldn’t recover.

“It’s our brand of football,” Altig said. “We’re not going to quit. We’re going to keep going until the very end. That’s Bulldog football.”