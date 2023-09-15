Seven different St. Pat’s players scored a touchdown, and Brecken Erickson caught two touchdown passes as the Irish defeated Sutherland 63-12 on Friday in North Platte.

“I thought it was a good performance,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “I thought we came out … maybe we were a little sluggish to start with, but I thought the boys kind of changed direction and played pretty well across the board.”

James Heirigs, Jaxon Knisley, Jackson Roberts, Sutton Tickle and Ben Heirigs ran in touchdowns. Logan Dodson scored on a 73-yard catch and run touchdown. Erickson hauled in 62 yards receiving and scored twice.

Roberts led the running game with 84 yards, James Heirigs followed with 37 and Knisley had 25. Tickle and Ben Heirigs ran for 51- and 60-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the second half.

On defense, James Heirigs had three interceptions, Kai Brown recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown and the St. Pat’s defense recovered two more fumbles.

“I thought the defense really played well throughout the night, and James did a nice job," Dodson said. "We needed that kind of a game, and the confidence in going after the ball and being aggressive to it. Good things happen when you play that way.”

Hayden Anderson scored on a 58-yard run for Sutherland, and Taylor Drueke scored on a 16-yard touchdown catch.

Oliver Nutter ran for 19 yards, and Cauy Kohl ran for 16. Ryker Copeland caught four passes for 32 yards.

Sutherland started the game with the ball after recovering an onside kick, but Erickson recovered a fumble a few plays later. Erickson later scored the first touchdown of the game on a 25-yard grab to put the Irish up 7-0.

A Heirigs run on St. Pat’s next possession gave the Irish a 15-0 lead following the two-point conversion. St. Pat’s recovered a fumble on the following drive, then scored on Logan Dodson’s 73-yard catch-and-run.

A few drives later, Erickson scored again on a 16-yard catch to extend the lead to 29-0. After Heirigs’ second interception, Roberts broke out a 46-yard run to push the score to 36-0.

Heirigs had his third interception on the ensuing possession, and Knisley scored his touchdown a few plays later to send St. Pat’s into halftime up 42-0.

Brown recovered a fumble in the endzone to open the second half, then Tickle ran in a 51-yarder on the next possession to extend the lead to 56-0.

Sutherland found the endzone to open the fourth quarter on Drueke’s 16-yard catch. St. Pat’s responded a play later on Ben Heirigs’ 60-yard run.

Sutherland then scored two plays later on Anderson’s 58-yard run to set the score at 63-12.

“This is an important part of the season for us,” Dodson said. “This is our opening district game, and we know the road’s going to get tougher as we go down. It’s an important way to start your district play, and hopefully we can get rid of some of the mistakes we were making tonight. … We want to clean that up, and really hone your game here for the next few weeks.”