For 2nd year, North Platte's St. Patrick High School boys basketball team punches ticket to state tourney

Condon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key on St. Pat’s initial offensive possession of the game.

The senior finished the opening quarter with 14 points that included a three-point play to close out the eight-minute period.

St. Pat’s hit six 3-pointers in the quarter and led 27-2 with Creighton’s lone field goal coming with 14 seconds left in the period.

The Irish went 11-of-16 from the perimeter in the first half that included one by O’Malley to give St. Pat’s a 50-20 cushion headed into

the break.

Heiss had a team-high 18 points in the half, including four 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs went on a 15-6 run to open the second half to get to within 21 points of the Irish with about 80 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Irish responded with nine-straight points over the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to regain the momentum.

ST. PAT’S (77)

Corby Condon 18, Joseph Heirigs 10, Jack Heiss 24, Andrew Brosius 2, Logan O’Malley 13, Will Moats 2, Alex Davies 7, Caleb Munson 2.

Tri-County 72,

Hershey 53