For 2nd year, North Platte's St. Patrick High School boys basketball team punches ticket to state tourney

WOOD RIVER — St. Pat’s rode a blazing-hot, first-half performance on Monday night to earn a return trip to Lincoln.
The Irish opened with 24 unanswered points en route to a 77-44 win over Creighton in a prep boys basketball D1-3 district final at Wood River High School.
The third-seeded Irish (21-5) earned a second-straight state tournament appearance and 14th overall in the program’s history.
Jack Heiss hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 24 points to lead four Irish players in double figures.
Corby Condon and Logan O’Malley added 18 and 13 points, respectively, and both had three 3-pointers. O’Malley also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Joseph Heirigs chipped in with 10 points.
St. Pat’s hit a season-high 13 3-pointers in the win — all but two of which came in the first half.
The team’s previous season-high was nine 3-pointers.
Brody Eggers had 14 points to lead Creighton (15-10) and Cade Hammer added 11 points.
Creighton was without leading scorer, guard John Mitchell III, a sophomore guard who averaged 33 points per game this season. Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury in subdistrict play.
Condon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key on St. Pat’s initial offensive possession of the game.
The senior finished the opening quarter with 14 points that included a three-point play to close out the eight-minute period.
St. Pat’s hit six 3-pointers in the quarter and led 27-2 with Creighton’s lone field goal coming with 14 seconds left in the period.
The Irish went 11-of-16 from the perimeter in the first half that included one by O’Malley to give St. Pat’s a 50-20 cushion headed into
the break.
Heiss had a team-high 18 points in the half, including four 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs went on a 15-6 run to open the second half to get to within 21 points of the Irish with about 80 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Irish responded with nine-straight points over the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to regain the momentum.
ST. PAT’S (77)
Corby Condon 18, Joseph Heirigs 10, Jack Heiss 24, Andrew Brosius 2, Logan O’Malley 13, Will Moats 2, Alex Davies 7, Caleb Munson 2.
Tri-County 72,
Hershey 53
KEARNEY — The fifth-seeded Panthers fell short in their bid for the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012.
The 12th-seeded Trojans (20-5) captured the C2-5 district title and is headed to Lincoln for the first time since 1988.
Hershey ends with a 19-5 record.
Wynot 59,
Wallace 40
GRAND ISLAND — Sixth-seeded Wynot (19-7) captured the D2-6 district championship at Northwest High School to earn the program’s first state appearance since 2018 and seventh in the past decade.
Wallace (17-6), the 11th seed, was vying for its first state trip since 2007, the last in a run of three-straight appearances.
Falls City Sacred Heart 53,
Medicine Valley 22
HAMPTON — The seventh-seeded Irish (15-7) won the D2-7 district title game at Hampton High School.
It’s Sacred Heart’s fourth straight state appearance and eighth since 2012.
Medicine Valley (14-10) fell short in its bid for the program’s first state trip since 2000.