For the first time in Omaha, the girls state tournament gets underway

OMAHA — The day has finally arrived — high school girls joined their male peers on the arena floor at the CHI Health Center in Omaha for the NSAA state wrestling championship tournament as a fully sanctioned activity.

And with it came all the drama, tears and ups and downs that state wrestling weekend brings.

Lexington qualified five girls for the tournament, and at the end of the first day their lone wrestler standing is Frankie Walsh at 107 pounds. But even Walsh, who came into the tournament with two losses, was knocked into the consolation bracket by Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water.

But even though the day didn’t go as they hoped, Lexington coach Art Banderas was emotional as he talked about the pride and respect he has for his team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Yeah, we took some losses, but we saw some good stuff,” he said. “A lot of these girls have grown tremendously on the mat, as people, as teammates, so I’m not too worried about the losses. We were all strangers three months ago and I’m just so proud of the culture they’ve created and I’m so proud of the people they are.”