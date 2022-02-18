For the first time in Omaha, the girls state tournament gets underway

OMAHA — The day has finally arrived — high school girls joined their male peers on the arena floor at the CHI Health Center in Omaha for the NSAA state wrestling championship tournament as a fully sanctioned activity.
And with it came all the drama, tears and ups and downs that state wrestling weekend brings.
Lexington qualified five girls for the tournament, and at the end of the first day their lone wrestler standing is Frankie Walsh at 107 pounds. But even Walsh, who came into the tournament with two losses, was knocked into the consolation bracket by Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water.
But even though the day didn’t go as they hoped, Lexington coach Art Banderas was emotional as he talked about the pride and respect he has for his team.
“Yeah, we took some losses, but we saw some good stuff,” he said. “A lot of these girls have grown tremendously on the mat, as people, as teammates, so I’m not too worried about the losses. We were all strangers three months ago and I’m just so proud of the culture they’ve created and I’m so proud of the people they are.”
Ogallala brought three girls to Omaha and two are still standing — Kyra Skiles at 107 and Maria Barnes at 145. Skiles faced a strong opponent in Lily Gomez of Red Cloud Blue Hill, but was stuck in 2:46. Skiles out-scored Hasley Salgado of Schuyler 7-6.
Barnes, a favorite to make it to the podium this weekend, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp of Wahoo in 3 minutes, 59 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals, but was beat by Kenli Boeselager of Chadron 5-1.
Lila Bloomer, the lone girl from South Loup, remains in the race for some hardware after winning her first match against Eny Bravo-Torcios of Fremont with a pin in 1:58, getting pinned by Kenzie Parsons of Pierce in 1:30, and then coming back to stick Madelynne Jakubowksi of O’Neill in 1:48.
When asked how it felt to wrestle on the arena floor with the boys, Bloomer enthusiastically replied, “It feels pretty darn good.”
Girls resume wrestling on Saturday with second round of consolations and semifinal consolation rounds at 8:30 a.m.