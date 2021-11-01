Four NPCC volleyball players named All-Region

Four North Platte Community College Knights volleyball players have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region IX Team.

Kim Krise, Allie Schneider, Katy Bartell and Avery Johnson were recognized Saturday afternoon following the NPCC-hosted Region IX Championship Game.

Krise finished the season first in the region with 3.04 kills per set. Her 368-kill total put her 24th in the nation.

Schneider provided a total of 999 assists this year, which put her 10th in the nation, for an average of 8.32 per set — ranking her 31st at the national level. Schneider was second in the region with both total assists and assists per set.

Bartell was second regionally in digs per set with 4.03. She went for 468 digs total, putting her 44th in the nation.

Johnson was third in the region for blocks per set with 0.74. She averaged 1.61 kills per set and had a 0.221 hitting percentage, which placed her second in the region.

NPCC’s season ended at the hands of Central Community College, 28-26, 25-10, 25-22, in the Region IX championship. The Knights finished their season with a 17-15 overall record and a 3-3 conference record.