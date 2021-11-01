Four volleyball contributors from Telegraph area to be honored at state

Four area contributors to NSAA volleyball over the last 50 years are being honored on Saturday at the state volleyball championships in Lincoln.

Former coach and volleyball official Linda Carlson of North Platte is among those names. The University of Northern Colorado graduate coached at North Platte High School for 34 years with a career record of 476-252 and won two state titles in 1979 and 1980.

Carlson not only started the North Platte volleyball team, but also helped create a track team and coached the girls tennis team for 17 years.

Longtime Ogallala coach Steve Morgan is also being honored. Morgan coached Ogallala volleyball for 45 years and led the Indians to three state championships in 1975, 1983 and 2000, four runner-up finishes and 30 state appearances.

He is second in the state in career wins and was nearing No. 1,000 at the time of his retirement in the spring of 2019.

Jody Rhodes led Paxton to five of its six state titles and took the Wildcats 11 state tournament appearances, including 10 straight from 2000-09. His team finished runner-up in 2005 and third in 2008.

He was an assistant coach at Paxton during the Wildcats’ first state title in 1986 and three runner-up finishes in 1987, 1988 and 1991.