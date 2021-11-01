Four volleyball contributors from Telegraph area to be honored at state

Four area contributors to NSAA volleyball over the last 50 years are being honored on Saturday at the state volleyball championships in Lincoln.
Former coach and volleyball official Linda Carlson of North Platte is among those names. The University of Northern Colorado graduate coached at North Platte High School for 34 years with a career record of 476-252 and won two state titles in 1979 and 1980.
Carlson not only started the North Platte volleyball team, but also helped create a track team and coached the girls tennis team for 17 years.
Longtime Ogallala coach Steve Morgan is also being honored. Morgan coached Ogallala volleyball for 45 years and led the Indians to three state championships in 1975, 1983 and 2000, four runner-up finishes and 30 state appearances.
He is second in the state in career wins and was nearing No. 1,000 at the time of his retirement in the spring of 2019.
Jody Rhodes led Paxton to five of its six state titles and took the Wildcats 11 state tournament appearances, including 10 straight from 2000-09. His team finished runner-up in 2005 and third in 2008.
He was an assistant coach at Paxton during the Wildcats’ first state title in 1986 and three runner-up finishes in 1987, 1988 and 1991.
Rhodes also coached the Paxton boys basketball team to two state championships in 1995 and 2000.
Dennis Troester coached both volleyball and basketball at Republican Valley/Southwest high school, but it was his volleyball teams that found the most success. Troester led Republican Valley to seven state championships, including five straight from 1998 to 2002. He also led Republican Valley to five runner-up finishes.
Troester retired in 2012 with a volleyball record of 709-157 and a basketball record of 337-206.
Other honorees include: Alan VanCura, Bill Root, Brad Nelson, Dean Korus, Diane Rouzee, Diane Torson, Jake Moore, Janet Tooley, Joanne Kappas, John Peterson, Kurk Wiedel, Lisa Mason, Lois Hixson, Pat Hoblyn, Rochelle Rohlfs, Sandra Pilfold, Sharon Zavala, Stan Karr, Sue Wewel, Sue Ziegler and Deb Velder.