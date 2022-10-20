Fourth-seeded Sandhills Valley rallies from early deficit, loses on late score

STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley got off to a slow start on Thursday afternoon and suffered multiple turnovers and missed opportunities during its prep football postseason opener.

But Mavericks coach Luke Connell said it was more than miscues that cost his team in a Class D1 first-round playoff matchup against Sandy Creek.

“Give credit where it’s due. That’s a good team over there,” Connell said after the 13th-seeded Cougars edged the No. 4 Mavericks 24-16 at Bob Harvey Field. “That’s a team who is better than what the record shows. We picked the worst day to have a bad (game).”

Sandhills Valley (7-2) rallied from a 16-point deficit to take an 18-16 lead with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation on Caleb Burnside’s third touchdown reception of the game.

Then, Cougars’ sophomore Connor Rempe turned the game with two big plays in a span of about three minutes.

First, he broke off a 48-yard run on a reverse to inside the Mavericks 5. That set up Ethan Shaw’s four-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Petr, and then Shaw connected with Kadyn Clark for the two-point conversion.

Sandhills Valley drove into Cougars territory on the ensuing drive, but Rempe stepped in front of a Leyton Connell pass along the sidelines at the Sandy Creek 24 with 2:44 left

The Cougars (6-3) then ran out the clock with Shaw breaking off a 32-yard run on a third-and-5 from the Mavericks 35 to seal the game.

The interception was the Mavericks fifth turnover of the game, four of which came in the first half.

“We just made a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes,” Connell said. “We had fumbles that we usually don’t have, and we had thrown two picks all year and then had two or three today. That’s just something that we normally do not do.

“(Sandy Creek) did their job today but when we look back on (the game) we’re going to be really disappointed with how we played,” Connell said. “But I give our kids credit. To have five turnovers and still come back and have a chance (in the game), that’s pretty impressive, I guess. I just want to give all the credit to the senior boys we have on the team,”

The Cougars scored on the second play of regulation as senior running back Drake Lally broke off a 58-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Shaw then ran in the conversion to give Sandy Creek an 8-0 lead just 51 seconds into the game.

“They punched us in the face early,” Connell said. “That’s a team that hasn’t seen the playoffs in 12 years or something like that, so they were excited and brought a crowd down here. They were ready to rock n’ roll.

“When you’re the team that’s supposedly better at this point (of the season), sometimes you come out expecting just to show up,” Connell said. “We found out on the second play of the game, they’re here to play football.”

The Cougars extended their lead to 16-0 on the second play of the second quarter as Shaw scored on a six-yard run.

Sandhills Valley broke the shutout with 49 seconds left in the half as Connell connected with Burnside for a 28-yard touchdown pass into the right corner of the end zone.

The two connected again for a five-yard score with just under two minutes left in a third quarter in which the Mavericks ran 20 plays, more than double what Sandy Creek did.

The final connection between the two came when Connell found Burnside wide open the middle of the field for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

But the Cougars had their own late-game magic as well.

“I was proud of the boys for stepping up defensively. The middle half of the game was really good,” Connell said. “(The Cougars) hit us with the reverse and we repped (the play) all week. But it was about a player making a play.”