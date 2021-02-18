Friends of champions: Gavyn Brauer, Vincent Genatone win titles, North Platte takes second as a team

Gavyn Brauer walked to the wrestler on-deck waiting area after winning the Class A 182-pound state title and noticed Vincent Genatone warming up for his match.
They embraced, and Brauer told him words of encouragement.
“You got this Vince. Go get your medal.”
Brauer, as excited as he was, wanted to do just one thing after he won his own state title: Watch Genatone win his.
“If you were in that wrestling room everyday with us, you’d see why we need this so bad,” Brauer said. “We bust our tails day-in-and-day-out. Morning and night. This is what we’re working for, you know. We’ve had one focus, one goal. Razor sharp focus. This is what we wanted to do.”
The pair, along with a second-place finish from Darian Diaz, third-place finishes by Brock Little and Jaylan Ruffin and a fifth-place finish from Ryan Fox, gave the Bulldogs a second-place finish and hardware to bring home as a team.
Even after Genatone won his bout against Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman (which Brauer visually celebrated almost more than Genatone did) and Brauer was standing on his podium ready to accept his own medal, the duo couldn’t stop pointing at each other and smiling. Brauer’s mind wasn’t just on the medal he was about to receive for winning.
Everything they’ve worked for this season has paid off. Brauer and Genatone, sparring partners, roommates, best friends, are state champions.
“No one else that I know of has the same thing,” Genatone said. “You don’t have two champs with each other in the room every single day pushing each other.”
“Especially not in weight classes back-to-back,” Brauer added right after. “Like that’s a heck of a one-two punch.”
They both credit the work they put in with each other as major reasons why Brauer repeated as champion and Genatone won his first title.
But this bond, and the enhanced work ethic that fueled them both to success, started before Genatone moved from Wyoming to North Platte over the summer.
“He beat me last year in wrestling,” Brauer said. “So as soon as I found out he’s moving here, I was working my butt off all summer. Every single day after football, I was lifting every day. I did not want him to come in and take my spot, so him not even knowing me pushed me (to better) myself.”
And when Genatone finally arrived in North Platte, the connection these two had was almost automatic. They were nearly the same weight, with Genatone making the jump to 195 instead of staying at 182, so sparring with each other made them better.
“As soon as we stepped in the wrestling ring together, we automatically competed against each other, pushing each other,” Genatone said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”
“We just fed off each other all year, and ended out on top,” Brauer said. “It’s been a great year.”
The early bond soon evolved past the practice maps. Brauer and Genatone were hanging out outside of school. On trips for various tournaments, they always roomed together. Even at the state tournament, they were watching matches together, rooming together and warming up together. Both said their bond helped them on Thursday.
Brauer was in control of his match against Millard North’s Lucas Nigh the entire time, and pinned him in the second period for the win.
Genatone led his match against Haberman, and while he didn’t get the pin, he stayed up and forced Haberman into risky shoots that didn’t work. Genatone won in a 10-4 decision.
“It’s crazy, a dream come true,” Genatone said. “After the match it was just kind of ‘Woah, I did.’”
The first thing he did was hug his dad, Al, who also doubled as one of his coaches. After repeating the favor with Hall — all while Brauer had his hands up with a huge smile — Genatone turned toward the podium Brauer was on.
When they finally hugged after Brauer was awarded his first place medal, the reality of the situation finally hit Genatone.
It was all smiles from both state champions as they laughed and walked toward the back together.
“We’re brothers,” Genatone said. “We’re family.”
“That blood sweat and tears we both pour out every single day at practice and every tournament together … that’s a lifelong bond you can never have with anybody else,” Brauer. “So I think both of us made each other want it just as bad as the other.”
Diaz lost a hard-fought battle in his final to Joel Adams of Millard South 4-3. Diaz had several chances in the third period, but never could get the takedown against the lanky Patriot wrestler.
Little earned a 6-5 decision over Case Jurgens of Lincoln East to win his third-place medal at 126. Ruffin won a 4-2 match against Landan McLaughlin of Lincoln Southwest at 132, finishing a stellar career for the Bulldogs. And, Ryan Fox topped Zane Faust of Lincoln Pius X 10-6 to win fifth place at 145.
Class A team results
1, Millard South, 220.5. 2, North Platte, 136. 3, Grand Island, 126.5. 4, Norfolk, 107.5. 5, Papillion-LaVista, 105. 6, Kearney, 103.5. 7, Lincoln East, 100.5. 8, Omaha Westside, 93. 9, Bellevue East, 92.5. 10, Millard North, 83. 11, Columbus, 82. 12, Omaha Central, 50. 13, Lincoln Southwest, 48. 14, Lincoln Pius X, 42. 14, Millard West, 42. 16, Fremont, 37. 16, Lincoln Southeast, 37. 18, Creighton Prep, 35. 19, Omaha Burke, 31. 20, Omaha North, 30. 21, Bellevue West, 27.5. 22, Elkhorn South, 25. 23, Gretna, 21.5. 23, Omaha Northwest, 21.5. 25, Papillion-LaVista South, 21. 26, Omaha Bryan, 14. 27, Omaha Benson, 9. 28, Lincoln Northeast, 7. 29, Lincoln High, 5. 30, Omaha South, 1. 31, Lincoln North Star, 0.
Class A Medalists
106 — 1, Jesse Lewis, Norfolk. 2, Gabe Turman, Lincoln East. 3, Logan W. Edwards, Omaha Westside. 4, Brenyn Delano, Columbus. 5, Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan. 6, Darrelle Bonam Jr, Omaha Central.
113 — 1, Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 2, Archer Heelan, Kearney. 3, Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep. 4, Juan Pedro Jr., Grand Island. 5, Adrian Bice, Columbus. 6, Jacob Campbell, Papillion-LaVista.
120 — 1, Caleb Coyle, Millard South. 2, Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East. 3, Keith Smith, Lincoln East. 4, Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North. 5, Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke. 6, Quentin Donald, Omaha Benson.
126 — 1, Conor Knopick, Millard South. 2, Blake Cushing, Grand Island. 3, Brock Little, North Platte. 4, Case Jurgens, Lincoln East. 5, Caydn Kucera, Columbus. 6, Jordan Bobier, Papillion-LaVista.
132 — 1, Garrett Grice, Bellevue East. 2, Aiden Robertson, Millard South. 3, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte. 4, Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest. 5, Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island. 6, Cam Ralston, Papillion-LaVista South.
138 — 1, Joel Adams, Millard South. 2, Darian Diaz, North Platte. 3, Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East. 4, Ian Rudner, Papillion-LaVista. 5, Nic Swift, Lincoln East. 6, Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South.
145 — 1, Brody Arrants, Grand Island. 2, Beau Hostler, Kearney. 3, Tyler Antoniak, Millard South. 4, Jacob Licking, Norfolk. 5, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 6, Zane Faust, Lincoln Pius X.
152 — 1, Nick Hamilton, Papillion-LaVista. 2, Scott Robertson, Millard South. 3, Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside. 4, Gage Ferguson, Kearney. 5, Ryan Mazour, Lincoln Pius X. 6, Deon Davis, Omaha Central.
160 — 1, Antrell Taylor, Millard South. 2, Joshua Licking, Norfolk. 3, Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island. 4, Thomas Wentz, Fremont. 5, Coleton Haggin, Papillion-LaVista. 6, Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central.
170 — 1, Blayze Standley, Columbus. 2, Austin Miller, Norfolk. 3, Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North. 4, Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West. 5, Cole Price, Papillion-LaVista. 6, Blaine Miller, Omaha Burke.
182 — 1, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte. 2, Lucas Nigh, Millard North. 3, Noah Blair, Millard West. 4, Justin Davis, Omaha Central. 5, Carter Abels, Kearney. 6, Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X.
195 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Cole D. Haberman, Omaha Westside. 3, Connor Hoy, Millard South. 4, John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast. 5, Benny Alfaro, Fremont. 6, Charlie Nosal, Millard West.
220 — 1, Tyler Stewart, Omaha North. 2, Daylon Koelavone, Grand Island. 3, Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest. 4, Dario Rodriguez, Kearney. 5, Garret Moser, Fremont. 6, Breken Heiman, Gretna.
285 — 1, Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North. Nolan Olafson, Millard South. 3, Cade D. Haberman, Omaha Westside. 4, Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest. 5, Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West. 6, Preston Welch, Bellevue East.