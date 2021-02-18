Friends of champions: Gavyn Brauer, Vincent Genatone win titles, North Platte takes second as a team

Everything they’ve worked for this season has paid off. Brauer and Genatone, sparring partners, roommates, best friends, are state champions.

“No one else that I know of has the same thing,” Genatone said. “You don’t have two champs with each other in the room every single day pushing each other.”

“Especially not in weight classes back-to-back,” Brauer added right after. “Like that’s a heck of a one-two punch.”

They both credit the work they put in with each other as major reasons why Brauer repeated as champion and Genatone won his first title.

But this bond, and the enhanced work ethic that fueled them both to success, started before Genatone moved from Wyoming to North Platte over the summer.

“He beat me last year in wrestling,” Brauer said. “So as soon as I found out he’s moving here, I was working my butt off all summer. Every single day after football, I was lifting every day. I did not want him to come in and take my spot, so him not even knowing me pushed me (to better) myself.”