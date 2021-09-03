Garden County comes back to defeat Sutherland

When Garden County quarterback Johnny Vargas found Dillon Christiansen in the end zone with five seconds left, he didn’t just throw the game-winning pass. He completed a Garden County comeback that saw the Eagles score 32 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Sutherland 44-38 on the road.
“It’s a good football team that we beat,” Garden County coach Chad Dormann said. “I can’t be more pleased.
“I told them on the bus (at halftime) we don’t quit. I don’t care what the score is at the end. We play until the end.”
The game was a tale of two halves for both teams, as Sutherland dominated the first while Garden County did the same in the second.
The Sailors took advantage of early Garden County mistakes to take a 7-0 lead on Tanner Drueke’s 23-yard run. Drueke finished with three touchdowns.
The Eagles responded with back-to-back touchdowns on a pass to Gavin Hunt and a Christiansen run to go up 12-6. Drueke tied the game for Sutherland on the next drive.
Drueke scored one more time to open the second quarter and regain the Sailors’ lead.
Sutherland took control from there. Chance Elwood intercepted a pass that led to a touchdown and two-point conversion. Elwood scored a touchdown of his own on the next drive and Sutherland led 32-12 at halftime after Jace Smith intercepted a pass to end a Garden County drive.
“I’m not going to be around a bunch of guys that throw in the towel,” Dormann said. “That’s not how we play.”
And Garden County showed it. Aside from a Sutherland touchdown to open the second half and go up 38-12, the Eagles had all the momentum in the second half.
It started with a Wyland Lobner interception that stopped Sutherland from adding more points. That led to Christiansen’s second touchdown of the game. He finished with four.
“Just trying to pick on the little guy and he came up big for us,” Dormann said of Lobner’s interception.
Garden County trailed 38-20 entering the fourth quarter, which quickly turned to 38-28 following Hunt’s second touchdown catch and a two-point conversion.
Christiansen scored again for the Eagles, and the two-point conversion pulled Garden County to within two. A Sutherland punt gave Garden County the ball with 2:37 left, and Christiansen caught a pass in the end zone with five seconds left to give the Eagles the lead for good.
“With 14 guys playing, I thought our conditioning was a big key,” Dormann said. “They subbed a lot more than we did. They were subbing in a whole line, and we don’t have that. That’s why we run a lot in practice. They don’t like it, but tonight it paid off.”