Garden County comes back to defeat Sutherland

“I’m not going to be around a bunch of guys that throw in the towel,” Dormann said. “That’s not how we play.”

And Garden County showed it. Aside from a Sutherland touchdown to open the second half and go up 38-12, the Eagles had all the momentum in the second half.

It started with a Wyland Lobner interception that stopped Sutherland from adding more points. That led to Christiansen’s second touchdown of the game. He finished with four.

“Just trying to pick on the little guy and he came up big for us,” Dormann said of Lobner’s interception.

Garden County trailed 38-20 entering the fourth quarter, which quickly turned to 38-28 following Hunt’s second touchdown catch and a two-point conversion.

Christiansen scored again for the Eagles, and the two-point conversion pulled Garden County to within two. A Sutherland punt gave Garden County the ball with 2:37 left, and Christiansen caught a pass in the end zone with five seconds left to give the Eagles the lead for good.

“With 14 guys playing, I thought our conditioning was a big key,” Dormann said. “They subbed a lot more than we did. They were subbing in a whole line, and we don’t have that. That’s why we run a lot in practice. They don’t like it, but tonight it paid off.”

