Gavin White avenges 2020 semifinal loss as Sutherland takes commanding team lead

Sutherland 220-pound wrestler Gavin White (39-3) still remembers how he felt after coming up short in the state tournament semifinals last season. It was “heartbreaking,” and White resolved to come back the next season and finally get through to the finals.
“It was a mental thing for me today,” White said. “I had to get through this match. I had to get through this match. I did it, and I’m pretty excited for tomorrow.”
White’s not alone. He wasn’t alone during the heartbreak last year — no Sutherland wrestler made it past the semifinals — and he certainly isn’t alone in his success this season.
When White pinned Southwest’s Clayton Hardy (40-12) in the first period of their semifinal match, he became the last of four Sailors to punch their ticket to a state championship match.
He also helped Sutherland take a commanding lead in the team title race with 116 points. Mullen is in second with 71 points.
“It’s just amazing,” White said. “And the support we’ve received this year has been incredible. I know the guys feel it, it’s amazing. There’s no words to describe it.”
Cauy Kohl (126 pounds, 21-1) was the first to reach the finals after outlasting East Butler’s Luke Polivka (35-13) in an 8-2 decision.
Kohl had surgery earlier in the season, and said he felt many didn’t think he would make it as far as he did. He’s ready to help Sutherland bring home some hardware.
“It would mean a lot,” Kohl said. “We’ve been working for it. I’ve been getting my butt kicked by Jon (Peterka) and Matt Bruns everyday in the practice room. They got me better.”
Peterka (138 pounds, 54-0) also joined White and Kohl when he defeated High Plains’ Wyatt Urkoski (35-13) by major decision.
Like White, Peterka said he was fueled this year by his semifinal loss last season, and he wanted to get through and finally compete for a state title his senior year. He is taking an undefeated record into the championship match.
“That was my motivation all year, thinking of that match,” Peterka said. “I didn’t want to walk away losing a close one in the semifinals again.”
Hunter Cook (50-0) followed suit at 152 pounds when he defeated Arapahoe’s Tristian White (46-5) by decision to take his undefeated record to the title match.
“Everyone came here, and we wanted a state title,” Cook said. “That’s what everyone came for. That’s what we came to do, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sutherland will have two other wrestlers competing on Saturday in the consolation semifinals. Matt Bruns (132 pounds, 52-3) lost by decision to Plainview’s Scout Ashburn (49-4), and Samuel Foster (145 pounds, 53-4) fell to Plainview’s Tanner Frahm (49-5) in a 4-3 decision.
The consolation semifinals start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.