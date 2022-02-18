Gavin White avenges 2020 semifinal loss as Sutherland takes commanding team lead

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kohl had surgery earlier in the season, and said he felt many didn’t think he would make it as far as he did. He’s ready to help Sutherland bring home some hardware.

“It would mean a lot,” Kohl said. “We’ve been working for it. I’ve been getting my butt kicked by Jon (Peterka) and Matt Bruns everyday in the practice room. They got me better.”

Peterka (138 pounds, 54-0) also joined White and Kohl when he defeated High Plains’ Wyatt Urkoski (35-13) by major decision.

Like White, Peterka said he was fueled this year by his semifinal loss last season, and he wanted to get through and finally compete for a state title his senior year. He is taking an undefeated record into the championship match.

“That was my motivation all year, thinking of that match,” Peterka said. “I didn’t want to walk away losing a close one in the semifinals again.”

Hunter Cook (50-0) followed suit at 152 pounds when he defeated Arapahoe’s Tristian White (46-5) by decision to take his undefeated record to the title match.