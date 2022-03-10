GICC holds off Gothenburg in Class C1 girls third-place game

LINCOLN — The Gothenburg girls basketball team threw everything it had at Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C1 girls third-place game Thursday.

The Swedes needed one more shot to tie the game again late, but the basket never came. The Crusaders held off a Gothenburg fourth quarter run to take third place in a 53-46 win at Lincoln High School.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett said. “We were outsized, that’s for sure. We followed our game plan to a T, and I think we did all the right things, but we couldn’t get it to work at the end.”

Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with 14 points, Gracie Woods added nine and Chloe Cloud scored eight. Ashlyn Richeson led the Swedes with 13 points, and Aubrey O’Hare, Kynlee Strauser, Clara Evert and Ellarey Harm had seven each.

The Crusaders couldn’t put Gothenburg away, and the Swedes played mostly around the perimeter due to GICC’s height advantage on the inside. GICC attacked from all over the court, but a handful of errant passes and turnovers led to plenty of Gothenburg opportunities to stay in the game.

“We have a lot of really good shooters on our team,” Schuett said. “If they’re going to allow us to shoot … we’re going to take advantage of that.”

Both teams traded points in the first quarter, but GICC took a 13-11 lead off a Woods 3. The Crusaders opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to extend that lead to 20-11 and force Schuett to use a timeout.

The Swedes responded by scoring 11 of the next 13 points to tie the game, but GICC’s Kylie Gangwish sent the Crusaders into halftime with a 24-22 lead.

GICC controlled most of the third quarter, but Gothenburg stuck around, and an O’Hare 3 cut the Swede deficit to five going into the fourth.

Gothenburg tied the game at 44-44 off back-to-back 3s from Richeson and Harm. GICC responded with a quick basket and an Alyssa Wilson 3 to go back up by five.

O’Hare made another 3 to pull to within 3 at 49-46, but Gothenburg couldn’t make another basket and complete the comeback.

“Now we have this experience, we’ve been down here,” Schuett said. “We weren’t expected probably to even win the first game, and they did that. I think the rest is icing on the cake. Move into next year and get back here for sure. That’s going to be the big goal. And to get to that state championship game would be awesome.”

GICC (53)

Lucy Ghaifan 14, Gracie Woods 9, Chloe Cloud 8, Jenna Heidelk 7, Alyssa Wilson 7, Carolyn Maser 4, Bryndal Moody 2, Kylie Gangwish 2.

Gothenburg (46)

Ashlyn Richeson 13, Aubrey O’Hare 7, Kynlee Strauser 7, Clara Evert 7, Ellarey Harm 7, Taryn O’Hare 3, Madi Smith 2.

