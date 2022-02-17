Girls hit the Omaha mats Friday in the first sanctioned state girls tournament

None of the 144 girls wrestling at the CHI Health Center in Omaha this weekend, nor the vast majority of their coaches, were alive when Title IX, the amendment prohibiting sex discrimination in education was passed by Congress 50 years ago. But they are continuing to make history by competing in the inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska.

Last May the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling in the state, opening the door for girls to have a season of their own, an even playing field, and most importantly: To wrestle at the Big Show, the NSAA State Tournament each February at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

South Loup senior Lila Bloomer (185) has dreamed of wrestling at the CHI Health Center for the past three years.

“Me wrestling the last three years was a number towards (sanctioning girls wrestling) and proving to people that we could do it,” Bloomer said. “It really proves that my hard work was worth something. It’s what I’ve wanted to do for the last four years.”

Central and western Nebraska has seen a large number of girls participating in this inaugural season with nearly 20% of this year’s qualifiers for the state tournament coming from schools west of Kearney.