Girls hit the Omaha mats Friday in the first sanctioned state girls tournament

None of the 144 girls wrestling at the CHI Health Center in Omaha this weekend, nor the vast majority of their coaches, were alive when Title IX, the amendment prohibiting sex discrimination in education was passed by Congress 50 years ago. But they are continuing to make history by competing in the inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska.
Last May the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling in the state, opening the door for girls to have a season of their own, an even playing field, and most importantly: To wrestle at the Big Show, the NSAA State Tournament each February at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
South Loup senior Lila Bloomer (185) has dreamed of wrestling at the CHI Health Center for the past three years.
“Me wrestling the last three years was a number towards (sanctioning girls wrestling) and proving to people that we could do it,” Bloomer said. “It really proves that my hard work was worth something. It’s what I’ve wanted to do for the last four years.”
Central and western Nebraska has seen a large number of girls participating in this inaugural season with nearly 20% of this year’s qualifiers for the state tournament coming from schools west of Kearney.
While no schools within Lincoln County fielded a girls team, many programs in the surrounding areas saw strong numbers of female participants. Lexington started the season with nearly 30 girl wrestlers and qualified five for the state tournament. Ogallala had 10 girls on the team and qualified three for Omaha. Head up north to Sandhills Valley, the cooperative with Stapleton and McPherson County, saw nearly as many girls on the team as boys.
“It was great to get that many girls out on the mat, just to get them to have that experience,” Dylon Zink, girls coach for Ogallala said. “They came out and tried their hardest to learn all the moves everyday. They gave great effort.”
The Indians have three girls wrestling on Friday, including Maria Barnes (145) who was the champion at the 2021 non-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament in York. Barnes, a junior is 18-4 on the year, and will most likely have the opportunity to avenge three of her four losses to Kenli Boesselager of Chadron in the semifinals.
Lexington girls coach Art Banderas has a mixture of seasoned and veteran wrestlers with his state qualifiers, but all eyes are on Frankie Walsh, a junior with a record of 25-2. Walsh participated in the non-sanctioned girls state last year, but didn’t place. This season, her two losses came early in the season to opponents who did not qualify for the state tournament.
Walsh has a laid back attitude about the state tournament for all the pressure it brings — “I’m just here to wrestle and have fun,” she said.
Girls take the mat for the first time at the CHI Health Center on Friday at 12:30 p.m. with the boys from classes A and D.
Area girl qualifiers
107 — Frankie Walsh, Lexington, 25-2; Kyra Skiles, Ogallala, 9-13
114 — Shania Wear, Gothenburg, 14-5
126 — Karen Santoyo, Lexington, 19-14
138 — Lake McClure, Ogallala, 12-14; Andrea Melendez, Lexington, 14-12; Gwyneth Davis, McCook, 11-4
145 — Sara Anaya, Lexington, 16-13; Maria Barnes, 18-4
152 — Elsa Garcia, Lexington, 16-12; Makayla Pate, 20-4
185 — Lila Bloomer, South Loup, 20-2