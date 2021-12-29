Gothenburg basketball sweeps Greg Miller Memorial tournament

The Swedes used a big fourth quarter to rally past an upset-minded Panthers squad. Carson Rhodes scored seven of his team’s 19 points over the final eight minutes for the Vikings (4-5), who trailed by three points through three quarters. “We have guys who we trust to do what they can do,” Gothenburg coach Kent Koehn said. “We had guys who hit some big shots (in the fourth quarter).”Trey Stevens and Weston Geiken both added nine points, and Stevens hit a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in regulation to give the Swedes a 47-42 lead after the Panthers had closed to within a basket. Cooper Hill had a game-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-7), including all eight of Hershey’s points in the fourth quarter. Gothenburg beat Hershey 69-34 on Dec. 3 in just the second game of the season for both teams. “They hit some big shots. That’s a good team,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said of the Swedes. “We’ve just got to keep working but I was proud as heck of our kids. “We’re coming. We’re going to keep battling,”Cooper scored 15 points in the second half and his three-point play with 56.1 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 36-33 lead going into the fourth. “They really focused on getting him the ball and he’s a good player,” Koehn said of Cooper. “He hit some tough shots and (Hershey’s) a good ball club. They’ve improved a lot and they are going to be tough down the stretch.”