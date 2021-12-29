Gothenburg basketball sweeps Greg Miller Memorial tournament

HERSHEY — The Swedes girls basketball team might not have a senior on the roster but the team is playing with maturity on the court.
Gothenburg, a team with seven sophomores, scored the final four points of regulation to edge Hershey 33-30 in the title game of the Greg Miller Memorial tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re young ... and, yeah, I would say we’re scrappy,” Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett said. “But we’ve got a lot of heart and a lot of drive and I think that’s what helps. I think yesterday against Gering was a big win and today was a big win. I think that’s going to help us carry (momentum) into the start of (January) that’s for sure.”
The Swedes also took the boys title with a 52-44 victory over the host Panthers.
Ashlyn Richeson’s only basket of the game — an uncontested layup off a Hershey turnover — gave the Swedes a 31-30 lead in the closing moments of regulation. Teammate Kynlee Strauser hit a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left.
Aubrey O’Hare had 12 points to lead the Swedes (6-3) and Strauser added 11.
Both Shayda Vaughn and Alex Beveridge had 11 points to lead the Panthers (7-2), who went scoreless over the final four minutes.
“Both teams played really good defense,” said Hershey coach Alex Lowther. “It was a lot different game than the first one (a 56-45 Hershey win on Dec. 3). Both teams know each other well and it showed tonight for sure.
“They definitely slowed us down offensively and did a lot better job on stopping our fast break which hurt them the last time. (Gothenburg) rebounded a lot better this time too. We gave up way too many second-chance opportunities.”
Hershey scored the first six points over the opening minutes of the game, but the pace slowed down from there. Hershey led 18-16 at the break and Gothenburg outscored the Panthers by four points in the third to take a slight lead into the final eight minutes.
“I think it was nerves more than anything (early in the game),” Schuett said. “I think (the players) did a good job of regrouping and understanding that there was a lot of the game left. Basketball is a game of runs and its going to happen but we are going to get our runs, too.
Gothenburg 52, Hershey 44
The Swedes used a big fourth quarter to rally past an upset-minded Panthers squad.
Carson Rhodes scored seven of his team’s 19 points over the final eight minutes for the Vikings (4-5), who trailed by three points through three quarters.
“We have guys who we trust to do what they can do,” Gothenburg coach Kent Koehn said. “We had guys who hit some big shots (in the fourth quarter).”
Trey Stevens and Weston Geiken both added nine points, and Stevens hit a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in regulation to give the Swedes a 47-42 lead after the Panthers had closed to within a basket.
Cooper Hill had a game-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-7), including all eight of Hershey’s points in the fourth quarter.
Gothenburg beat Hershey 69-34 on Dec. 3 in just the second game of the season for both teams.
“They hit some big shots. That’s a good team,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said of the Swedes. “We’ve just got to keep working but I was proud as heck of our kids.
“We’re coming. We’re going to keep battling,”
Cooper scored 15 points in the second half and his three-point play with 56.1 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 36-33 lead going into the fourth.
“They really focused on getting him the ball and he’s a good player,” Koehn said of Cooper. “He hit some tough shots and (Hershey’s) a good ball club. They’ve improved a lot and they are going to be tough down the stretch.”
Boys
Gothenburg (52)
Trey Stevens 9, Kooper Koehn 2, Weston Geiken 9, Bronson Long 5, Maddox Rickertsen 3, Bennett Geiken 2, Carson Rhodes 18, Kai Jorgenson 4.
Hershey (44)
Garrett Brannan 3, Aidan George 2, Austin Zachry 10, Cole Schwager 5, Cooper Hill 22, Max Berntson 4.
Girls
Gothenburg (33)
Aubrey O’Hare 12, Ashlyn Richeson 2, Kynlee Strauser 11, Clara Evert 2, Ellarey Harm 5.
Hershey (30)
Emma Hall 3, Shayda Vaughn 11, Alex Beveridge 11, Michalee Brownawell 2
The Swedes used a big fourth quarter to rally past an upset-minded Panthers squad. Carson Rhodes scored seven of his team’s 19 points over the final eight minutes for the Vikings (4-5), who trailed by three points through three quarters. “We have guys who we trust to do what they can do,” Gothenburg coach Kent Koehn said. “We had guys who hit some big shots (in the fourth quarter).”Trey Stevens and Weston Geiken both added nine points, and Stevens hit a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in regulation to give the Swedes a 47-42 lead after the Panthers had closed to within a basket. Cooper Hill had a game-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-7), including all eight of Hershey’s points in the fourth quarter. Gothenburg beat Hershey 69-34 on Dec. 3 in just the second game of the season for both teams. “They hit some big shots. That’s a good team,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said of the Swedes. “We’ve just got to keep working but I was proud as heck of our kids. “We’re coming. We’re going to keep battling,”Cooper scored 15 points in the second half and his three-point play with 56.1 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 36-33 lead going into the fourth. “They really focused on getting him the ball and he’s a good player,” Koehn said of Cooper. “He hit some tough shots and (Hershey’s) a good ball club. They’ve improved a lot and they are going to be tough down the stretch.”