Gothenburg boys win, Trey Robertson wins, St. Pat's boys finish second at state cross country

The Gothenburg boys won the Class C state cross country championship, the Lexington boys won the Class B title, Wallace’s Trey Robertson took the Class boys individual top medal and the St. Pat’s boys finished runner-up in the Class D race at the state meet on Friday in Kearney.

The Swedes edged out Lincoln Christian by two points to win Class C. Parker Graves crossed fifth at 17 minutes, 2.7 seconds to lead Gothenburg. Yahriel Gaeta finished 18th at 17:46.8, Ethan Olsen placed 20th at 17:51.2 and Nathan Sager crossed 21st at 17:53.9 to round out Gothenburg’s scoring.

In Class D, Robertson led the entire race, but St. Pat’s Jarrett Miles was only four seconds behind at the second mile marker.

“Between the (third and fourth kilometer), he told me there were a couple surges,” St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said by phone after the race. “They were surging back and forth. Every time he caught up to him, Trey would surge again. It was a dogfight. It was a really solid race.”

Robertson finished the race in first with a time of 16:38.7, and Miles crossed seven seconds later at 16:45.7. Perkins County’s Mason McGreer finished a few seconds later at 16:52.1, placing three Telegraph-area runners in the top three spots and the only three to finish below 17 minutes in Class D.

The St. Pat’s boys narrowly missed out on a team title by three points to Cornerstone Christian. Porter Connick came in ninth at 17:30.9 and Dax Connick finished 19 at 17:46.1 to round off the Irish’s scorers.

Andrew Brosius came in 45th at 18:32.2 and William Tolstedt finished 47th at 18:33.3.

“All the boys ran course PR’s, that’s really hard to do,” O’Neill said. “I’m proud of them.

“Cornerstone Christian just took it to a whole new level,” he added. “They had three boys in the top 15, and that’s what you need to do to win today. There isn’t any way (we) could have ran it better. I know they wanted to win, but they’ll have another shot at that next year.”

Braelyn Gifford represented the Irish girls as their lone qualifier in the Class D race, placing 10th at 20:41.8, half a second behind the eighth- and ninth-place finishers.

“She personally was not happy with where she was today,” O’Neill said. “I’m super proud of her. The bottom line is she finished top 10 at state as a sophomore. She had an amazing season. She ran super well all year long. 10th place is not an easy task in cross.”

The Lexington boys ran away with the Class B team title thanks to four top-10 finishes. Jayden Ureste led the way with a runner-up finish at 16:29. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza crossed fifth at 16:44.7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez finished seventh at 16:45.8 and Lazaro Adame-Lopez came in ninth at 16:49.9.

The Lexington girls finished eighth as a team, led by Susana Calmo’s 15th-place run.

The North Platte girls finished 10th in Class A. Marissa Holm placed 15th at 19:48.6, Zarah Blaesi came in 23rd at 20:17.9, Jada Hothan finished 57th at 21:17.7 and Jenessa Arnold came in 66th at 21:40.9. This was North Platte’s first Class A top 10 finish since 1994.

“We were really happy with it,” North Platte coach Jake Hasenauer said. “This time of the year, you’re always dealing with adversity, so good for those girls.”

Hasenauer said Holm was dealing with an injury going into the race, and he was proud of how she battled to a top 15 finish.

Rian Teets finished 39th in the Class A boys race at 17:18.7, and Aiden Hawks came in 52nd at 17:30.9.

“On the boys' side of things, we’re really excited for what the future looks like,” Hasenauer said. “Girls side of things, we’re really going to miss (our three seniors). They’ve done some great things for our program.”

Garden County and Sandhills Valley finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the boys Class D race. Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen finished 12, and Sandhills Valley’s Jared Trimble finished 27th.

The Wallace girls placed 12th as a team, and Hi-Line finished 18th. Mullen’s Peyton Paxton came in 13th, and Wallace’s Ashley Robertson finished 33rd.

The Broken Bow boys finished seventh in Class C, led by Noah Osmond’s fourth-place race. McCook’s Josiah Wilkinson finished ninth.

The McCook girls placed sixth in the Class C field. Sienna Dutton led the girls with an eighth-place finish, followed by Emma Cappel in 12th. Ogallala’s Lindee Henning finished runner-up.