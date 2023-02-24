GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg is heading back to the state tournament.

The No. 7-seed Swedes girls basketball team, led by Kynlee Strauser’s 13 points, overcame a late Scotus Central Catholic push to knock off the Shamrocks 44-36 on Friday in the District C1-7 final to punch Gothenburg’s ticket to Lincoln.

“Overall, I think everybody worked very well collaboratively as a team and that’s definitely what held us through and kept us up,” Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett said.

Ellarey Harm finished with 11 points, followed by Aubrey O’Hare’s nine.

Joanna Rusher and Emma Brezenski each scored 13 for Scotus.

Neither team could gain a sizable lead over the other for most of the game. The first quarter alone featured six lead changes, and whenever one team would score, the other most always responded.

Scotus went up by five at 13-8 late in the first quarter after a 6-0 run, but Taryn O’Hare made a 3 — her only basket of the game — to cut the deficit to 13-11.

Ashlyn Richeson made a 3 to open the second quarter to regain the Gothenburg lead.

“They would hit a big 3, then we would come down and respond with that, and I think that that kind of helped keep us in it,” Schuett said. “Basketball is a game of runs, so they’re going to go on their runs as long as we can match those, so that’s what we did.”

The score remained deadlocked the rest of the quarter, even going into halftime tied at 23-23 after Brezenski made a buzzer-beating 3.

That tight play continued into the third, with both teams trading baskets until the score was 28-28. Gothenburg scored five-straight points to take a 33-28 lead, then a a 4-0 run to open the fourth put the Swedes go up 37-28.

Scotus found one more late push, cutting the deficit to one at 37-36 with an 8-0 run that included two 3s, but there wasn’t enough time left. Gothenburg made its free throws to add some wiggle room to the Swedes’ lead and win the game 44-36.

The state tournament begins Wednesday. All four Class C1 matchups are at Devaney, but the time Gothenburg plays depends on its final seeding.

“We have to play our game,” Schuett said. “We’ve got to be disciplined on defense. We’re a defensive team, and we have to stick to those things, and stick to the things we know how to do.”

Gothenburg (44)

Kynlee Strauser 13, Ellarey Harm 11, Aubrey O’Hare 9, Ashlyn Richeson 6, Taryn O’Hare 3, Clara Evert 2.

Scotus Central Catholic (36)

Joanna Rusher 13, Emma Brezenski 13, Larkyn Mahoney 5, Hailey Steffensmeier 3, Maysa Kuhl 2.