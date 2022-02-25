Gothenburg downs Milford in C1-6 district final to reach state

GOTHENBURG — Free-throws were anything but a strength for the Gothenburg girls basketball team through the regular season.

But you wouldn’t have guessed that watching the Swedes performance from the line on Friday night.

Gothenburg (18-7) hit 17-of-22 attempts that included a 10-for-12 performance in the fourth quarter.

It helped the Swedes close out Milford 36-29 in a C1-6 district final and secure Gothenburg’s first trip to the state tournament in 18 years.

“To be honest, we don’t practice free-throw shooting a lot and it definitely showed a lot through the season,” Gothenburg girls coach Kassie Schuett said. “That’s the best we’ve shot free throws all year. We practiced with a lot of very loud music throughout (the week) because we knew the gym was going to be very loud. We tried to do some different distraction drills and things like that, and I think it definitely paid off.”

Gothenburg’s fourth quarter free throws came after junior Kynlee Strauser — who finished with a game-high 10 points — drove to the basket to give the Swedes the lead for good at 26-25 with three minutes left in regulation.

“I can’t say enough amazing things about Kynlee,” Schuett said. “She is a great person on the court, she’s a great person off the court. But, man, she wanted this and you can tell.

“It’s good to see her have that confidence to take control,” Schuett said of Strauser, who was held scoreless in the first half. “We’ve been telling her all year, ‘Just drive. You’re faster than these girls. You’re more athletic than these girls. I just need you to execute and drive to the rim.’ Finally she did that.”

Sophomore Clara Evert, who finished with eight points, converted all four of her attempts with in the final 66 seconds of regulation.

“I usually tell myself that it’s going in and you’ve just got to believe it,” Evert said of her typical routine before a free-throw attempt.

Strauser’s go-ahead drivng layup on the left side of the basket came after Tanya Miller, who had a team-high seven points along with Aylandra Roth — hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Milford (15-9) a 25-24 lead with just under six minutes left in regulation.

Evert hit a pair of free throws with just over a minute left to give the Swedes a 31-27 lead. Milford got to within a basket twice, the last coming as Kaitlin Kontor hit a pair of free throws with 47.8 seconds left.

But the Swedes went 4-for-4 from the line the rest of the way to close out the game.

The state trip comes just months after the Gothenburg girls captured the first district title in the program’s history.

“It’s a very surreal feeling right now and I don’t know if it’s hit,” said Strauser, who is one of the six Swedes basketball players who also was on the volleyball team. “It was our first time making it in volleyball. and this is our first time making it in basketball since 2004. so it’s kind of crazy. It’s a pretty cool experience to set an example for the younger girls (in the community).”

Milford (29)

Kaitlin Kontor 4, Aylandra Roth 7, Tanya Miller 7, Izabelle Yeackley 2, Taylor Roth 5, Camille Stauffer 4.

Gothenburg (36)

Aubrey O’Hare 4, Ashlynn Richeson 4, Kynlee Strauser 10, Taryn O’Hare 3, Clara Evert 8, Ellarey Harm 7.

