Gothenburg steals set against GICC, but falls in first tourney appearance in school history

The Swedes then swept St. Paul, the team that eliminated the Swedes a season ago, in the district final to reach state.

“With this group, they don’t really get intimidated by anything that’s across the net, which is fun,” Mahlberg said. “We talk about (how) we need to control our side. We can’t have any control over what the other team is doing, but we can control us. In the first set, we did a really good job of that, especially when it went extras.”

Gothenburg had multiple chances to close out the first set, but Central Catholic prevented that from happening. Gothenburg held a two-point advantage at 24-22, but the Crusaders used their size at the net to tie the bout.

When Aubrey O’Hare’s kill put the Swedes up 25-24, Central Catholic tied the set again. But another O’Hare kill gave Gothenburg the boost it needed, as Central Catholic hit the ball out of play on the next point to give the Swedes the set win. O’Hare finished with six kills.

Central Catholic switched things up in the second set by putting more bodies at the net, and attacking from further back.

“I think they made some adjustments, and I think we were a little tentative,” Mahlberg said. “But I think what really changed the outlook of the game was their blocking.”