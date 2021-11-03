Gothenburg steals set against GICC, but falls in first tourney appearance in school history

LINCOLN — For a time, it seemed like Gothenburg’s scrappiness and desire to extend its greatest season in program history might be enough to overcome No. 2-seed Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Swedes won a first set tiebreaker and played GICC to a 14-14 tie in the second set. Eventually, though, Central Catholic’s size at the net proved too much to handle. The Crusaders found their rhythm offensively thanks to some added pressure at the net, and Central Catholic advanced to the Class C1 state volleyball semifinals off a 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 win over Gothenburg on Wednesday in Lincoln.
“I think we came in, and I think our game plan was solid, and I think the girls did a really good job of following that,” Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg said after the Swedes’ first appearance in the state tournament in program history. “I think Central Catholic puts up a bigger block than probably we’ve seen all year. I think our pin hitters struggled to adjust to that.
“But these girls have worked hard all year. Our goal was to be down here for the first time in school history, and they did that. Hopefully now, it’s a regular occurrence.”
The Swedes came close to qualifying last year, falling in the district final to St. Paul. This year, Gothenburg entered subdistrict play as the No. 3-seed in one of Class C1’s toughest subdistricts, swept No. 2-seed Broken Bow and then took No. 1-seed Kearney Catholic — also the No. 1-seed at the state tournament — to five sets in a losing effort.
The Swedes then swept St. Paul, the team that eliminated the Swedes a season ago, in the district final to reach state.
“With this group, they don’t really get intimidated by anything that’s across the net, which is fun,” Mahlberg said. “We talk about (how) we need to control our side. We can’t have any control over what the other team is doing, but we can control us. In the first set, we did a really good job of that, especially when it went extras.”
Gothenburg had multiple chances to close out the first set, but Central Catholic prevented that from happening. Gothenburg held a two-point advantage at 24-22, but the Crusaders used their size at the net to tie the bout.
When Aubrey O’Hare’s kill put the Swedes up 25-24, Central Catholic tied the set again. But another O’Hare kill gave Gothenburg the boost it needed, as Central Catholic hit the ball out of play on the next point to give the Swedes the set win. O’Hare finished with six kills.
Central Catholic switched things up in the second set by putting more bodies at the net, and attacking from further back.
“I think they made some adjustments, and I think we were a little tentative,” Mahlberg said. “But I think what really changed the outlook of the game was their blocking.”
With the score tied at 14-14 in the second set, the Crusaders scored five straight to finally create a lead Gothenburg couldn’t come back from, as Central Catholic went on a 6-4 run to win the set 25-18.
The Swedes had a chance to return momentum in their favor at the end of the third set if two calls had gone their way. With the score tied at 21-21, Central Catholic notched back-to-back kills that had initially been ruled as being sent out of bounds, but were reversed as judges said Gothenburg tipped the ball on both plays. GICC won the set 25-21.
“When we got that third set at 21-21, I thought we could make a move there, and we just didn’t execute well enough,” Mahlberg said.
Gothenburg’s Clara Evert led the team with 17 kills, seven of which came in the fourth set alone, but it wasn’t enough. Central Catholic extended a four-point advantage at 12-8 into a 19-10 lead and eventually won the fourth set 25-17.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our girls, and what they’ve done for this program is a huge step forward,” Mahlberg said.
NSAA State Volleyball Championships
Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
Wednesday
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4
Class B
Norris def. Adams Central, 25-5, 25-18, 25-8
Elkhorn North def. York, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Skutt Catholic def. Duchesne, 25-12, 25-19, 25-8
Waverly def. Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Class C1
Kearney Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Lakeview def. Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann 25-20, 25-12, 25-15