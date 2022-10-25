Gothenburg tops Kearney Catholic in Subdristrict C1-11 final

Clara Evert and Kara Waskowiak unofficially recorded nine kills each as the Gothenburg volleyball team defeated Kearney Catholic 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28 in the Subdistrict C1-11 final on Tuesday in Gothenburg.

Gothenburg will find out who it plays in the district final later in the week. All district finals will be played Saturday.

“I think you could talk to (Kearney Catholic) coach (Kris) Conner too, and we’re probably both going to say it wasn’t the prettiest on both sides,” Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg said. “I think we just found ways to fight and claw. When it’s not going our way, hopefully our defense can keep us in matches, and I thought it did that.”

Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg faced off last year in the subdistrict final, with Kearney Catholic pulling off the win in five sets. Both teams advanced to the state tournament.

“I would not discount our group in any match,” Mahlberg said. “They’re fighters. They fight and claw like crazy, and I think you saw that tonight. You could tell they weren’t playing their best, but they were determined not to lose.”

For a time, it looked as if this year’s match could also go to a fifth set. Both teams were tied at 24-24 in the fourth set and proceeded to trade points until the score was 28-28. Gothenburg secured the final two points and capped off the win with a Kynlee Strauser kill.

Strauser and teammates Madison Smith and Taryn O’Hare unofficially finished with seven kills each. Payton Dzingle led Kearney Catholic with 13 kills, and Londyn Carnes and Aibrey Mandernach finished with nine each.

Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg played each other close in the first set. When the Stars started to pull away midway through with a lead as large as six, the Swedes came back to tie the set at 17-17.

Kearney Catholic rattled off four straight points to win the set after the two teams had reached a 21-21 tie.

“We just talked about trusting ourselves and making sure that we’re applying service pressure,” Mahlberg said. “If we can get them out of system, they become a little more predictable, and I thought we did a good job of that. We really just talked about making sure if we can win the serve and pass game, we can come out on top, and in the end, I think that’s what carried us over the top.”

The second set looked like a repeat of the first until Gothenburg pulled away from a 7-7 tie with a 7-1 run to take a 14-8 lead. The Swedes held that lead the rest of the set, even as Kearney Catholic pulled to within two at 24-22. An Ashlyn Richeson kill gave Gothenburg the set at 25-22.

Gothenburg repeated that success in the third set, pulling away early and never giving up the lead en route to a 25-17 win.

The fourth set is where things got interesting. Both teams looked even until Gothenburg started to pull away midway through.

Kearney Catholic stuck around, eventually erasing a four-point deficit to tie the set at 20-20. Gothenburg held match point at 24-22, but Kearney Catholic tied the set at 24-24 with a Dzingle kill and a team block.

The Swedes broke through with back-to-back points at the end to win the set 30-28 and clinch their spot in the district final.

“We come into the gym and try to get better every day, and I think that’s going to be the same tomorrow,” Mahlberg said.