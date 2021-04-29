Haneborg, Brown, Evans score two in 6-0 win over Scottsbluff

Gracie Haneborg, Kaitlyn Evans and Clancy Brown scored two goals each as the North Platte girls soccer team defeated Scottsbluff 6-0 on senior night Thursday at Bauer Field in North Platte.
“(I was) really happy today,” coach Sarah Kaminski said. “You can have some games that you win, but you don’t leave happy. Some games that you lose, and you leave really, really happy. Today was one of those games that we accomplished both. I thought the girls played one of their best possession games all season.”
North Platte controlled the ball the entire game, and limited the shots keeper Abby Orr faced. The Bulldogs also had many opportunities to put some more goals away, but shot them either too high or wide.
“Our defense of course was phenomenal again,” Kaminski said. “Boy, that group of five back there, plus Abby (Orr), they have come a long way. They just are a well-oiled machine out there. They’re relentless, so that’s great to have.”
It didn’t take long for North Platte to put one away. Haneborg scored one less than four minutes in off a shot that beat out the Scottsbluff goalie.
After a couple close calls, Clancy Brown knocked a shot in at the 22:33 mark. Kaitlyn Evans scored two goals nearly four minutes apart as North Platte took a 4-0 lead at halftime.
“At the start of the season, we had a whole bunch of girls who hadn’t put on a North Platte soccer uniform and a few that had,” Kaminski said. “So we had been working from the start just to get comfortable with each other and develop some sort of rhythm and know where we can pass the ball and our combinations that work best for us. And I thought today, they really did a nice job of that.”
The Bulldogs slowed it down some in the second half and put in some fresh legs late, but they still added two more goals. Haneborg scored her second of the game about nine minutes into the half, and Brown dropped in her second at the 18:44 mark.
North Platte ended the regular season 13-4 after starting 2-3, and it earned a No. 1-seed in the Class A-4 District, where it will face No. 4-seed Fremont on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Bulldogs played the Tigers at the Norfolk Invite on April 3 and won 5-0.
“Teams from the start of the season till now have changed quite a bit, so we’re going to prepare the best we can,” Kaminski said. “Kind of look at who their main goal scorers and ball distributors are, and really just make sure our game is at its prime and out passing game is where it needs to be. And everyone is confident with what we’re expecting them to do on the field.”