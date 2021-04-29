Haneborg, Brown, Evans score two in 6-0 win over Scottsbluff

“At the start of the season, we had a whole bunch of girls who hadn’t put on a North Platte soccer uniform and a few that had,” Kaminski said. “So we had been working from the start just to get comfortable with each other and develop some sort of rhythm and know where we can pass the ball and our combinations that work best for us. And I thought today, they really did a nice job of that.”

The Bulldogs slowed it down some in the second half and put in some fresh legs late, but they still added two more goals. Haneborg scored her second of the game about nine minutes into the half, and Brown dropped in her second at the 18:44 mark.

North Platte ended the regular season 13-4 after starting 2-3, and it earned a No. 1-seed in the Class A-4 District, where it will face No. 4-seed Fremont on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs played the Tigers at the Norfolk Invite on April 3 and won 5-0.

“Teams from the start of the season till now have changed quite a bit, so we’re going to prepare the best we can,” Kaminski said. “Kind of look at who their main goal scorers and ball distributors are, and really just make sure our game is at its prime and out passing game is where it needs to be. And everyone is confident with what we’re expecting them to do on the field.”