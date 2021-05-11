Haneborg, Orr lead North Platte girls soccer to state in their final season

And this season, Haneborg shattered those marks yet again. She currently sits in second in points (81), tied for second in goals (33) and sixth in assists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feel like I left my mark on the team,” Haneborg said after the district final win. “I am the grandma of the team, and it feels really good to be here right now and going to state knowing that we actually earned it.”

Orr leads one of Class A’s top defenses. North Platte has recorded a shutout in 13 of its 19 games, and the Bulldogs have only allowed 15 goals all season.

And it’s losses were close too. Against Lincoln East, Orr made 27 saves as the Bulldogs lost 3-1. She sits in fourth in Class A with 173 saves.

Orr credits her defense for how well the unit has played recently.

“Like Kaminski said, you want to get better than you were yesterday, and it definitely shows with our defense that we keep getting better every single day and it shows every single game,” she said.

Orr and Haneborg’s achievements this season earned them both United Soccer Coaches/Max Preps player of the week honors at various points in the season. Orr got it first on April 4 after posting a 4-0 week in which she didn’t allow a goal. Haneborg got hers for the week of April 19 to 25.